Batwoman: The Magicians Star Jade Tailor Wants to Replace Ruby Rose

✖

Ruby Rose has decided to step away from the role of Batwoman, and while fans are still trying to process that, it does mean someone else now has the chance to pick up the baton and run with it. Several people have already thrown their hat into the ring for the role of Kate Kane, and you can add another hopeful to the mix, that being The Magicians star Jade Tailor. Tailor took to social media to break down why she would be a great fit for the part of Batwoman, and you know, she makes a very compelling case. Tailor has the legit fighting skills to handle the combat that comes with being Gotham's protector, and she's displayed her acting and combat chops on The Magicians for the past 5 years if someone needed receipts.

"Soo... since #rubyrose is no longer playing #Batwoman on #BatwomanCW I think they should cast someone with fighting skills (like krav maga) who has already played a bad ass on screen the last 5 years and loves working crazy hours! Just saying @TheCW I’m right here waiting🙋🏻‍♀️"

In case someone needed a bit more evidence to support the pitch, Tailor shared a video of a full behind the scenes combat sequence, which you can see below.

Soo... since #rubyrose is no longer playing #Batwoman on #BatwomanCW I think they should cast someone with fighting skills (like krav maga) who has already played a bad ass on screen the last 5 years and loves working crazy hours! Just saying @TheCW I’m right here waiting🙋🏻‍♀️ — Jade Tailor (@JadeTailor) May 21, 2020

"I’m just gonna leave this right here... just a little #bts rehearsal footage."

I’m just gonna leave this right here... just a little #bts rehearsal footage. pic.twitter.com/DlRDPH9GzQ — Jade Tailor (@JadeTailor) May 21, 2020

We'll have to wait and see who CW and DC pick to be their next Batwoman, but you can read Rose's statement on stepping away from the part below.

“I have made the very difficult decision to not return to Batwoman next season," Rose said. This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles.

I am beyond appreciative to Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Caroline Dries for not only giving me this incredible opportunity, but for welcoming me into the DC universe they have so beautifully created,” she continued. “Thank you Peter Roth and Mark Pedowitz and the teams at Warner Bros. and The CW who put so much into the show and always believed in me. Thank you to everyone who made season one a success – I am truly grateful.”

You can check out the full description for Batwoman season 2 below.

"Season two kicks off with a major game-changer that will alter Gotham and The Bat Team forever. As the dust settles, Batwoman has everything working against her – including the recently escaped rogues' gallery of villains – and everyone will come to see her in a whole new light. Alice meets her match when she becomes entangled with a dangerous foe from her past who knows exactly how to prey on her vulnerabilities. As Luke (Camrus Johnson) and Mary (Nicole Kang) find their footing as sidekicks, a romance will shake up their dynamic. Meanwhile, Sophie (Megan Tandy) and Julia's (guest star Christina Wolfe) budding relationship will face its first real test and make Sophie question everything she thought she knew to be true."

Who do you want to play Batwoman next? Let us know in the comments or find me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things DC!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.