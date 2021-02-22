Batwoman Recap: Everything You Missed in "Gore on Canvas"

✖

Batwoman has already covered a lot of ground in its second season, introducing the debut of its new caped crusader, Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie), while also teeing up some significant new mysteries. Now that we've gradually gotten more details surrounding Ryan's past -- as well as the ongoing thread of what could potentially be happening to Kate Kane (Ruby Rose) in Coryana -- the series' plot has only gotten more and more complex. That was especially the case for this week's episode, titled "Gore on Canvas", which took the various plotlines of this season thus far and heightened them even further.

If you need to catch up on the most essential details and storylines from Batwoman's latest episode, we're here to help. Here are the biggest reveals and Easter eggs from "Gore on Canvas." Obviously, spoilers for Season 2, Episode 5 of Batwoman, "Gore on Canvas", below! Only look if you want to know!

Jacob tracks down the Jack Napier painting to The Collective, a secret group of art dealers -- and quickly learns that Safiyah is sending agents of the Many Arms of Death to search for the same. Batwoman saves Jacob from the Many Arms of Death, and refuses to work with him to find Kate.

Ryan spends the night at Angelique's apartment, and Angelique apologizes for being responsible for Ryan going to jail. Angelique notices the Kryptonite injury, but Ryan blames it on "work." Mary treats Ryan for the injury, and tells her to take a few days off from being Batwoman. Ryan refuses, in part because she's still worried about how she compares to Kate.

Jacob and Sophie meet up with Evan Blake, a non-binary childhood friend of Kate's who she'd helped come out of the closet. Evan has ties to The Collective, but denies knowing the location of the Jack Napier painting. Sophie decides to offer a deal to Batwoman so they both can find Kate, and Luke and Mary argue that she should do it. Later, Ryan tells Luke what happened with the Crows that led to her going to prison -- after two of them sexually harassed her on the street, she fought back and that led to them finding Angelique's drug stash on her person. Luke then tells her about The Crows killing Lucius.

Ryan agrees to work with Jacob and Sophie to interrogate one of the Coryana agents, who reveals that the Napier painting is a map to Coryana before dying. Sophie asks Batwoman to go undercover at an auction that The Collective is holding, during which the Napier painting is expected to be sold, and she agrees. Mary and Luke help Ryan get ready for the event, which is taking place at a Gotham airplane hangar, and Luke gets Ryan to bribe her way into the event by offering a Batarang. After Evan almost denies her entry into the auction, Angelique shows up and helps her get in. Ryan learns that Angelique is providing drugs for the auction, but Angelique promises that she's been clean for four months.

Ryan tracks down the Napier painting, and uses some of Luke's gadgets to correctly identify the map to Coryana underneath. Luke tells Ryan that she needs to steal the painting in order to restore the map underneath, and she decides to suit up as Batwoman to do so -- just as Wolf Spider, an art thief and performance artist, steals the painting. Batwoman and Wolf Spider fight, but Wolf Spider escapes and gets chased down by a car of Crows agents, who ultimately leave them for dead in the process. Batwoman comes to Wolf Spider's rescue, learns that it's Evan, and brings them back to Mary's clinic to treat their wounds. When Evan wakes up, they explain that they were trying to steal the painting for Kate -- and Mary reveals that the painting was a decoy anyway.

Ryan tells Luke and Mary that she needs to make the decisions as Batwoman if she's going to suffer the physical consequences of it. Batwoman then meets with Sophie, and refuses to continue to work with her if she continues to enable or excuse the behavior of the Crows. Back at the apartment, Ryan grows weaker due to her Kryptonite injury.

Meanwhile, Alice stalks Ocean, and she still has trouble remembering their past in Coryana. She follows him into a bar, where she shuts down a guy trying to flirt with her. Ocean watches from across the bar, and they strike up a connection, with Ocean beginning to tell her more about his past, but denying that they'd previously met. When Alice leaves to her car, Ocean knocks her unconscious and kidnaps her, and reveals that he's Safiyah's brother. After touching Alice, Ocean gets triggered into remembering some of his and Alice's past in Coryana, and they're unable to figure out why Safiyah erased some of their memories. Members of the Many Arms of Death show up, and Alice and Ocean team up to successfully kill them all and escape. Alice touches Ocean to examine his wounds, and remembers the two of them kissing. Ocean also reveals that he has the real Jack Napier painting.

Batwoman airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW.