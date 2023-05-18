BD Wong Says Dr. Wu "Wouldn't Hesitate" to Create a Dinosaur / Gremlin Hybrid

You would think that the Jurassic Park movies taught most people that just because you can tinker with dinosaur DNA, doesn't mean you should. But Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai star BD Wong told ComicBook.com that he doesn't think his character would have taken that lesson to heart. In fact, Wong things Dr. Wu wouldn't hesitate to create a dinosaur/Gremlin hybrid if he was given the opportunity and the means. Obviously, that says quite a bit about exactly how driven the character is to achieve his goals -- even if, just maybe, those goals are a bit unhinged.

Asked about the hypothetical during an interview with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian, Wong seemed to have no doubt, leaping in to answer the question with a "yes, of course" a split second after the question itself was finished.

"Just give me another grant and I'll do it; I'm ready," Wong said, adding, "When has he ever held back? I don't think he has. I think if he had a chance, he would. Who wouldn't want to see what that was?"

To give a little sense for how Wong perceives Dr. Wu's character and motivations, he added, "And that's the thing -- everyone would be saying to him, 'Yes, do it, do it, do it,' and then he does it, and then they blame him, which is not fair at all, I don't think."

You can check out the official synopsis for Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, which is set to be one of the first new releases for Max, the re-christened app formerly known as HBO Max, when the service changes its name next week.

"A period piece set in 1920s Shanghai, the series reveals how a 10-year-old Sam Wing -- who becomes the future shop owner Mr. Wing in the 1984 movie -- met the young Mogwai called Gizmo. They strike up a lifelong friendship as Wing attempts to return Gizmo to his family, encountering and sometimes battling colorful monsters and spirits from Chinese folklore. Meanwhile, the two and street thief Elle are pursued by a power-hungry industrialist and his growing army of evil Gremlins."

Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai will be available to stream on Max on May 23.