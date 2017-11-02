Exclusive ‘Ben 10’ Clip: “Omni-Tricked” Introduces Ben’s New Alien

Ben 10 is about a boy who can transform into ten different alien warriors, but the show may need to rebrand itself soon. Later this month, Cartoon Network will premiere “Omni-Tricked” and introduce the world to Ben’s eleventh alien, and ComicBook.com has an exclusive clip of the transformation.

As you can see above, the long-awaited episode will follow Ben and his family as they go on a trip to Portland. The vacation is interrupted when Dr. Animo sends one of his monsters to activate a dormant volcano just outside of Portland, but Ben’s current aliens will not be strong enough to defeat the mad scientist in time. However, Ben’s Omnitrix saves the day when it lets the boy transform into a never-before-seen alien.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The clip shows that Ben’s new transformation is different from any of his others. The alien is a humanoid one who has massive muscles, and its face comes complete with kraken-like tentacles. Even Ben’s uncle notes the transformation is rather unique, but the boy is too busy ogling his new form to care.

If you cannot wait to learn more about the transformation, then you can find a bit of info about Ben’s eleventh form online as the episodes premiered earlier this year in the UK. The alien is named Gax, and he comes from a locked sample of DNA that the Omnitrix has kept protected. In the latter half of Ben 10‘s “Omni-Tricked” sequence, fans learn Gax is actually one-half of an alien warlord known as Vilgax. Gax’s other half tricks him into fusing, and Ben finds himself unable to return to his human form until he separates Vil from Gax once and for all.

Cartoon Network will finally debut its latest Ben 10 episode this month come November 22nd. The episode will go live on the CN app this Friday before Alamo Drafthouse cinemas host special screenings of the action-packed episode nationwide Saturday, November 11th.

If you are not familiar with Cartoon Network’s new Ben 10 series, then you have some time to catch up before Gax makes his debut. You can read up on the series below:

“The new Ben 10 introduces fun loving, 10-year-old, Ben Tennyson, his cousin Gwen and Grandpa Max as they travel the country during summer vacation. Once Ben finds the Omnitrix, a mysterious watch that transforms him into 10 different heroic aliens, a world of extraterrestrial superpowers opens up to him.

Ben 10 is produced by Cartoon Network Studios and created and executive produced by Man of Action Entertainment (Big Hero 6, Generator Rex) with John Fang (Mixels, Generator Rex) as executive producer. Voice cast includes Tara Strong as Ben Tennyson, Montse Hernandez as Gwen, and David Kaye as Grandpa Max.”