Ben 10 Shares Major Update For Upcoming Revival

Of the many animated series that have arrived on Cartoon Network, Ben 10 remains one of the most notable action series to rise from the Warner Bros cable network. Since arriving in 2005, the story of Ben Tennyson has seen several remakes, sequels, and movies. While a new animated series has yet to be confirmed for Cartoon Network, this isn’t stopping the original creators from once again diving into the animated world. Late last year, a new Ben 10 project was announced to bring fans back into this world, and the return of Ben has revealed when we can expect it to arrive.

One of the creators of the series, writer Joe Casey, previously announced that Dynamite Comics was working on a brand new series that was set to arrive this February. Unfortunately, the book had been delayed, but luckily, Casey shared a new update via his Substack, stating, “Sorry for the confusion. The all-new Ben 10 comic book was originally meant to launch in February, but events conspired to derail those plans (which sometimes happens in the wacky world of publishing). As far as I know, the book will now be launching in May.” This new comic explores any of the canceled series that landed on Cartoon Network, but will instead focus on a brand new take on the classic characters.

Ben 10 Will Return

Cartoon Network

Further discussing the series, Casey talked about returning to work with the creators at Man of Action Studios and the Ben 10 universe as a whole, “Since the new Ben 10 comic book series is essentially starting over from scratch, we feel like anything and everything that appeared in any of the animated shows is fair game to incorporate into our series. And working with my fellow Man Of Action partners is pretty much as it’s always been. After 25+ years, we’re still good friends, and we damn sure know how to get the job done.”

If you want to learn more about Ben 10’s upcoming comic book resurrection, here’s how Dynamite Comics discusses the series that will finally bring back Ben and his cast: “For this inventive new phase of Ben 10, Casey, Carey, and company are taking a more straightforward, action-oriented approach. The beloved animated series exists for fans who grew up with it and for future generations to continue discovering it. This comic series will update the concept for modern audiences, while of course being drawn with the boundless potential of the comics form, opening up a wider range of tones to tap into, from the emotional to the surreal, across drama, comedy, and tragedy.”

As for whether this will lead to a new animated take on Ben Tennyson is anyone’s guess. Warner Bros is planning, however, to bring back some classic Cartoon Network properties in the near future. Franchises like Adventure Time and Regular Show are set to make a comeback, so the door is never closed when it comes to animated characters getting a new lease on life.

