Ben 10 Creators Announce Series Return (But Not How You Might Expect)

Ben 10 has long been a fan-favorite in Cartoon Network’s roster, since the animated series has generated several reboots, movies, and more. With its latest animated series ending in 2021, all has been quiet when it comes to the adventures of Ben Tennyson on the small screen. Luckily, you can’t keep a good animated hero down, as the creators of the franchise have announced a revival. Not only will Ben return with new stories, but said creators will be forging his future for a new generation.

In a new release, Ben 10 creators Joe Casey, Joe Kelly, Duncan Rouleau, and Steven T. Seagle will be returning to the franchise via a comic series at IDW Publishers. Rather than continuing any of the previous seasons, the new comic is billed as an “Ultimate” or “Absolute” take on the character, retelling Ben’s story for new readers. Specifically, the first issue is described as revisiting Ben’s origin but making changes to “modernize” the story. Luckily, while things might change, several elements that made Ben Tennyson’s story resonate with animation fans will continue to be a part of the comic. For example, Grandpa and Gwen will be a part of this journey, and as you can see from the first cover below, another familiar ally will be making an appearance.

Ben 10’s Big Comeback

Discussing the upcoming revival, Ben 10 creator and comic book writer Joe Casey explained what the new series will entail, “Ben 10 is obviously very close to our hearts, and has been for the last twenty years, so we’re psyched to finally present a vision of Ben and his mythology in the manner and format that we’ve always wanted to see. This is basically a straight-up superhero comic that’s going to compete with every major series out there. This is Ultimate or Absolute Ben 10. We guarantee, this is the best that Ben 10 has ever been.”

In recent years, Ben 10 creator Duncan Rouleau has been more than willing to share his thoughts on both a reboot and the origins of the series itself. Stating that he would love to do a more mature take on the character, Duncan also confirmed in a recent interview that Ben Tennyson’s original powers were set to be far different from what we’ve come to know. Specifically, Rouleau stated that Ben’s powers were originally meant to harness the power of the multiverse,

“The original idea was Ben using the Omnitrix to switch places with alternate versions of himself from other realities. Benjamin Blood, a vampire Ben from a vampire Earth, Amphibiben a Ben from an Earth where polar icecaps melted -etc. They thought it was too trippy. They were right.”

As of the writing of this article, the upcoming comic book series has yet to reveal its release date, though once it does, we’ll be sure to let our readers know. While a new Ben 10 animated series has yet to be confirmed, it’s clear that the franchise’s creators are still all-in on Tennyson’s life.

