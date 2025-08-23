A Cartoon Network Classic Returns to TV Soon

Cartoon Network’s schedule has been going through some changes, and one of the newest updates is bringing back a classic show to TV screens in the near future. It’s been a tough time for Cartoon Network’s classic shows lately as not only have they been steadily removed from the broadcast schedule, but they have also been removed from their former streaming home at HBO Max one by one until there was nothing left. But while it’s been chaotic for fans of these shows, some of the shake ups have also meant that it’s possible to check them out with the Cartoon Network broadcast itself.

This is the case for Ben 10, as revealed through a new Cartoon Network schedule listing for September 7th. As spotted by @CNSchedules on X, Ben 10 is now seen in the line up with episodes airing on Sundays moving forward for the immediate future. It’s a return for the series since it aired earlier this Summer, so it’s a welcome comeback especially as the classic version of the show is one of those that’s hard to find elsewhere as it left major streaming platforms like Netflix and HBO Max.

Why Ben 10 Is So Special

Ben 10 is a special franchise within Cartoon Network. While it might not be immediately recognized on the same level as other originals from its era, the action series was a much different kind of program than seen with the network before. Created by the Man of Action team, this animated series followed a young boy who stumbles on a watch that allows him to transform into different kinds of aliens. Soon he faces bigger threats than ever, and this launched an entire multiverse of shows in the years that followed. There was really nothing like it at the time or since.

Ben 10 was such a hit that the series continued in multiple other forms. Future versions of the franchise either followed older versions of the characters or introduced entire new universes before it was all eventually rebooted. It’s one of those shows that fans are hoping to see return with new entries someday, and it’s entirely possible to do so with even more attention and focus on its action and science fiction elements than before. But a revival has sadly yet to be announced to be in the works.

Is Ben 10 Ever Coming Back?

Duncan Rouleau (one of the creators behind the Man of Action team) shared his hopes for a Ben 10 revival in the past too, “It is a character that is due another show. Please keep up enthusiasm. We will do everything we can to make it happen.” There’s even a road to take for the future of the series coming next, “Each iteration has its positives and things that could’ve been done better. We don’t really look back to much, rather where can we go next.”

As for why that possible revival has yet to move forward, the timing just hasn’t worked out for the team, “This is something we’ve been exploring for sometime. Unfortunately the timing, will and finance have yet to align…We are hoping that with the CN shake up settling a little there is a possibility, unfortunately nothing to report at the moment.” But for now, at least fans will be able to check out Ben 10 on Cartoon Network this Fall.