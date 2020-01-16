Ben & Jerry’s Announces New Netflix Ice Cream Flavor

Ben & Jerry’s is coming to the rescue of every streaming user who has long wished for the “perfect” binge snack. The ice cream company announced on Wednesday night that it had partnered with Netflix for a brand new flavor that was designed for those cozy nights on the couch watching your favorite movies and TV shows. The flavor is appropriately called “Netflix & Chill’d”, playing on the popular phrase.

This new flavor is a peanut butter ice cream that includes sweet & salty pretzel swirls and fudge brownies. Netflix & Chill’d will also be available as a non-dairy frozen dessert and in Ben & Jerry’s scoop shops. There’s no word yet as to exactly when the new flavor will hit a freezer section near you, but you can enter your email on the Ben & Jerry’s site to get notified when it has arrived.

To announce Netflix & Chill’d, Ben & Jerry’s released a trailer of sorts that referenced popular Netflix shows like Orange Is the New Black, The Crown, Money Heist, and Big Mouth. You can check out the announcement in the video at the top of the page.

“There’s something for everyone to watch on Netflix & flavors for everyone to enjoy from Ben & Jerry’s, so we’ve teamed up to bring you a chillaxing new creation that’s certain to satisfy any sweet or salty snack craving,” reads the company’s website. “It’s a flavorful world, and everyone is invited to grab a spoon.”

The Ben & Jerry’s partnership goes even deeper than this one additional flavor. Several flavor guru’s at Ben & Jerry’s have given popular ice cream flavors their perfect Netflix TV pairing. Peanut Butter Cup is paired with The Chef Show, Milk & Cookies is paired with The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Phish Food is paired with Chef’s Table, and Half Baked is paired with Grace and Frankie. You can read all of the descriptions behind these pairings here.

Are you excited for the new Netflix ice cream from Ben & Jerry’s? Let us know in the comments!