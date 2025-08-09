This Is Still One of the Best ’80s Sitcoms, And You Can Stream It for Free

The ‘90s may be the golden age of sitcoms, but the ‘80s also left a lasting mark on the genre. The decade left audiences laughing with lasting titles like Cheers, The Golden Girls, and Full House. Now, decades later, many of those titles have found streaming homes, making them easier than ever to watch. One of the best sitcoms of the ‘80s is even streaming for free, helping fans keep a few exact bucks in their pocket amid the rising cost of streaming subscriptions.

All four seasons of NBC’s beloved sitcom ALF are streaming on Prime Video. The series aired for four seasons and 97 episodes (100 in syndication) from 1986 until 1990, becoming not just one of the biggest sitcoms of the ‘80s, but also one of the best sitcoms of all time. The show’s enduring legacy makes it a series fans love to revisits time and time again, so the availability of Seasons 1 through 4 on Prime Video, where it is streaming free with ads, will come as welcome news.

Created by Tom Patchett and Paul Fusco, ALF centers on the titular smart-mouthed Alien Life Form, Gordon “ALF” Shumway, after he crash-lands into the garage of a suburban California family’s home. With his spaceship beyond repair and no chance of returning to his home planet of Melmac, the Tanner family – Willie Tanner (Max Wright), his wife Kate (Anne Schedeen), their daughter Lynn (Andrea Elson), son Brian (Benji Gregory) – take him in. What unfolds is a hilarious and memorable take of humankind.

Blending comedy with science fiction and offering plenty of laughs, ALF, which used a puppet performed by Fusco for its titular character, became a favorite for many at the time and remains a cult classic ‘80s sitcom. The show, certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with an overall 80% audience score, went on to spawn several spinoffs, including NBC’s ALF: The Animated Series, which ran from 1987 to 1988, the 30-minute Saturday morning program ALF Tales, and TV Land’s ALF’s Hit Talk Show, as well as the 1996 film Project: ALF.

The complete ALF series is available to stream on Prime Video free with ads.

New on Prime Video

ALF is far from the only title streaming on Prime. Amazon’s streaming service updates its content catalog monthly with new TV shows and movies. See all of Prime Video’s August 1st arrivals below.

