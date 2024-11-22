The Expanse Creators’ New Sci-Fi Epic Captive’s War Is Getting a TV Series

The Expanse went out with a bang and became one of the greatest sci-fi shows ever. Based on the series of novels by Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck, the series followed a group of people unraveling a conspiracy and dealing with newly discovered alien technology in the colonized Sol system. It was lauded for its gritty approach to the genre and a more realistic depiction of starships and space combat than most sci-fi shows have. Running for six seasons, three on SyFy and three on Prime Video, The Expanse left an indelible mark on its fans. Those fans are about to get some good news, as the team behind the show – showrunner Naren Shankar, director Brock Eisner, and the original authors of the books – are teaming up for a new series according to Variety.

Abraham and Franck released the first in a new trilogy of books – The Mercy Of The Gods – which will become the first production from the new company formed by The Expanse‘s creators – The Expanding Universe. The Mercy Of The Gods kicks off The Captive’s War Trilogy, and the show will takes its name from the trilogy. The series description reads:

“Set in a distant future of galactic empires and alien civilizations, and inspired by the biblical Book of Daniel, The Captive’s War follows a group of prisoners who rise from the ashes of catastrophe to destroy their conqueror’s society from within. It is an epic tale about the transformative power of individuality in a totalitarian world.”

“On The Expanse we built a deep, immersive universe filled with great characters and intense, emotional stories — on a budget that wasn’t insane,” Naren Shankar said in a statement. “And now we’re bringing that expertise to new storytelling universes and platforms.”

The Captive’s War‘s scope is much greater than that of The Expanse, talking viewers through a massive universe. The Expanse was known for its worldbuilding and characters, and with the brains behind that show working on this one, viewers will surely be in for a treat. The Expanse won multiple awards, and it will be interesting to see how the team deals with something as large in scope as The Captive’s War. Plus, the addition of the religious inspirations is especially intriguing.

There’s no release date set for The Captive’s War at this time, but knowing that the team that made The Expanse so great is working on something new is a boon for sci-fi fans who loved that show. All four will be involved with the writing of the show, with Skankar and Eisner also directing episodes. The show will air on Prime Video, giving them the kind of freedom that made the last seasons of The Expanse so great.