Better Call Saul to Air "Breaking Bad" Episode With Walt and Jesse

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Better Call Saul Season 6 Part 2. Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) appeared for the first time on a Breaking Bad Season 2 episode titled "Better Call Saul." In the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul, Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) will appear on the spinoff series for the first time in an episode titled "Breaking Bad," according to TV listings. Reads the synopsis for Better Call Saul's "Breaking Bad" episode, airing August 1 on AMC and AMC+: "The partners escalate their enterprise to new levels."

Saul's antepenultimate episode will be the first to feature Bad's meth-cooking duo Walt and Jesse, but it's not the first time the prequel series time-jumped into the Breaking Bad era. The cold open of Saul's Season 4 episode "Quite a Ride" was set between the events of Breaking Bad Season 5 episodes "Ozymandias" and "Granite State," when the collapse of Heisenberg's meth empire forced Saul Goodman to flee Albuquerque.

Hiring the services of Ed the Disappearer (Robert Forster), Saul (née Jimmy McGill) took the assumed identity of Omaha Cinnabon manager Gene Takovic. That happened years after Jimmy/Saul's bad breakup with wife Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) in this season's "Fun and Games," which ended with Saul flash-forwarding several years to just before the "criminal" lawyer takes on clients Walt and Jesse in Breaking Bad.

And after revisiting Gene and the post-Breaking Bad 2010 timeline for the first time this season in Monday's all-black-and-white "Nippy," Saul will again jump around in time with a return to Albuquerque circa 2008. Series co-creator and showunner Peter Gould officially announced Cranston and Paul would reprise their Breaking Bad roles at PaleyFest in April.

"I don't want to spoil things for the audience, but I will say the first question we had when we started the show was, 'Are we gonna see Walt and Jesse on the show?' Instead of evading, I'll just say yeah," Gould, who co-created Saul with Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan, said at the time. "How or the circumstances or anything, you'll just have to discover that for yourself, but I have to say that's one of many things that I think you'll discover this season."

In an interview with SiriusXM's Basic! podcast, Cranston revealed the two Breaking Bad actors filmed a total of three scenes for Saul's final season: one with Walt, another with just Jesse, and a third with Walt and Jesse together. Cranston did not say who else might appear in the scenes.

"There's a scene that Aaron is in without me. And there's a scene where I'm in without him. And then there's a scene where we're both in," Cranston revealed. "So there's three scenes to come. It's pretty cool. But to be honest with you — because we shot everything in a bubble and completely out of sequence — I don't even know what episodes we're in (laughs). You're gonna find out."

Better Call Saul's "Breaking Bad" episode airs Monday, August 1 on AMC and AMC+; Saul will conclude with the series finale on August 15. Here's where to stream and watch Better Call Saul Season 6 Part 2.