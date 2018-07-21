‘Better Call Saul’ Cast Teases ‘Breaking Bad’ Crossover, but Don’t Expect Walt and Jesse

Although Better Call Saul is getting closer to the events of Breaking Bad, creator Vince Gilligan does not intend to include Walter White or Jesse Pinkman in season four.

Gilligan and Better Call Saul co-creator Peter Gould also said there would be more overlap between Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. We will finally meet Lalo, a character Saul (Bob Odenkirk) mentioned when he first met Walt (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse (Aaron Paul) in Breaking Bad.

Lalo will be played by Tony Dalton on Better Call Saul, reports Variety.

“I think you’re going to see a few familiar faces that you’re going to enjoy,” Gould added. “I know I certainly do.”

Bob Odenkirk teased an expansion of the Breaking Bad world, adding, “You’re going to meet people who were referenced in Breaking Bad who you’ve never met, but you heard their name.”

During the Breaking Bad 10th anniversary panel, Gilligan again said more Breaking Bad supporting characters will show up, but we will have to wait awhile for Walt and Jesse.

“I think there’s an excellent chance of any or all of these folks showing up…[but] you will not see Walt or Jesse in Season 4 of Better Call Saul,” Gilligan said.

“Not to be a downer; we just hate jerking folks around,” Gilligan added, teasing an eventual appearance of the Breaking Bad duo, notes ABC News. “But I would suspect that we would be sorely remiss if these characters didn’t appear on the show before it ended.”

Elsewhere during the Better Call Saul panel, Odenkirk said “it hurts [his] heart a little” to see Jimmy McGill continue his transformation into the Saul Goodman we know from Breaking Bad.

Cranston and Paul also attended the panel, with Cranston saying he does not want to see Breaking Bad revived.

“We’re very proud of our show and Better Call Saul. In some ways, it’s best to leave it alone – that you want to think back on it favorably,” Cranston told the audience. “I don’t want to mess with it. It was the perfect opportunity that changed all of our lives. It changed many lives on our show.”

The panel did have a surprise guest star, since Paul brought along his infant daughter Story dressed as a mini Walter White, complete with a yellow haz-mat suit and mini breathing mask.

The fourth season of Better Call Saul debuts on Monday, Aug. 6 at 9 p.m. ET on AMC.