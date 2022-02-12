Better Call Saul’s Bob Odenkirk Shares Series Tribute as Final Season Wraps

Better call someone else: that’s a wrap on Better Call Saul. Filming on the sixth and final season of AMC’s Breaking Bad prequel has wrapped in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where Slippin’ Jimmy McGill (Odenkirk) breaks bad to become infamous criminal lawyer Saul Goodman. Sharing a photo from the Land of Enchantment with co-star Rhea Seehorn, who plays Kim Wexler, Odenkirk paid tribute to the “amazing crew of people” behind the two-part, 13-episode finale premiering this April on AMC and AMC+.

“Yesterday an amazing crew of people finished shooting “Better Call Saul” in Albuquerque, NM,” Odenkirk wrote on Instagram. “It began in 2014, with great writing always leading the charge, and despite challenges of all kinds, our energy and care never flagged. I am honored to have been part of it.”

Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan co-created Saul with showrunner Peter Gould, who has called Season 6 “our most ambitious, surprising and, yes, heartbreaking season.”

“Even under incredibly challenging circumstances, the whole Saul team — writers, cast, producers, directors and crew — have outdone themselves. I couldn’t be more excited to share what we’ve accomplished together,” Gould said in a statement announcing the return of Better Call Saul.

The expanded final season faced filming delays from COVID-19 and an alarming hurdle when Odenkirk suffered an on-set heart attack last summer. This summer, Better Call Saul will finish with a total of 63 episodes, one more than Breaking Bad.

“Vince, Peter and Bob took the question, ‘Why would you ever try to follow one of the most celebrated and beloved shows in television history with a sequel’ and they answered it on every possible level, with truly extraordinary results,” said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks. “Saul Goodman has been a central character on AMC for more than a decade, and he really livens up the place. Profound appreciation and respect for Vince, Peter, Bob, Rhea, Jonathan [Banks], Giancarlo [Esposito], Patrick [Fabian], Michael [Mando] and everyone else responsible for this remarkable series, which has earned its place alongside Breaking Bad in the hearts and minds of millions of fans and in the pantheon of great television. As we approach these final episodes, it truly is S’all good, man.”

AMC Networks has set an April 18 premiere for the first seven episodes of Better Call Saul: The Final Season Part 1. The series will return with its final six episodes when The Final Season Part 2 premieres July 11.