Better Call Saul's Final Season to Feature "A Lot of Insanity" for His Alter Ego

The upcoming sixth and final season of Better Call Saul will not only wrap up his story that's set before the events of Breaking Bad, but also where he finds himself after the flagship series. As viewers know, each season of the show begins with a black-and-white tableau of Saul's life after the events of that show, now living in disguise as Gene Takovic, an unassuming Cinnabon manager in an Omaha mall. These brief moments in his life have been a set up for reminding us of his fall from grace as we watch his rise play out in the show itself. Season five though rocked things, bringing a character into the fold that recognized Gene as Saul and threatened his new life.

"I think we will (see a lot of the black-and-white scenes in the final season),” star Bob Odenkirk revealed to TheWrap. “You’re going to see a lot of insanity, as the wheels come off the cart....I’d like to think he learned something about how to manage yourself and your inspirations, your drives, in the course of all these adventures, including Breaking Bad. We’ll see what Gene, how he behaves as a more experienced person having lost everything — at least one time. I wonder what Gene will do to protect himself, or to strike back at the world.”

It was previously confirmed by Better Call Saul co-creator Peter Gould that most of the final season's scripts are completed and they're hoping to finally shoot the episodes in the first part of this year.

"Our fervent desire is to be shooting in early next year, as for when you'll see the show that's up to the fates and AMC and Sony," Gould told Deadline. "We are in a Zoom room everyday. We got to meet for two weeks at the beginning of the season and we have been in the Zoom room every since. It's like trying to dance in quick sand. It’s a handicap in my book to be working remotely, but I love what we're coming up with it's just taking a little longer. We're now breaking - we're pretty late in the season now, so I gotta say I'm very excited about where we're going with this."

Better Call Saul's sixth and final season was originally salted for a 2021 release, but it's unclear if that date will stick, making a 2022 debut likely.