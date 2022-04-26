Better Call Saul Season Six Shocks Everyone With Major Death

✖

We're talking full spoilers for episode 6.03 of Better Call Saul, full spoilers! AMC is only three episodes into the final season of the Breaking Bad prequel series Better Call Saul and if the events of tonight's episode are any indication they're not holding back and no one is safe as a major death just occurred in the show. Season five of the series concluded with Michael Mando's Nacho Varga on the run, fleeing the compound of Lalo Salamanca as assassins entered to try and kill him. The sixth season of the series picked up that thread immediately and has followed Nacho on the run ever since, sadly his journey has ended.

In the start of episode 6.03 Nacho remains on the run, fleeing the Salamanca cousins and taking refuge inside a busted oil truck before finally getting aid from Mike and Gus to get back into the US. As an exchange for getting him back across the border, Nacho agrees with Gus to be handed over to the Salamanca's and take the fall for Lalo's death (though lest we forget, Hector knows that Lalo is alive). They forge a plan for Nacho to tell the Salamanca's and cartel leader Juan Bolsa that he'd been working with a Peruvian gang for years, who paid him to have Lalo killed (evidence of this was planted in Nacho's home in the first two episodes of the series), and in exchange for taking the fall Nacho's father will not be harmed by Gus or The Cartel. Nacho however isn't satisfied with only giving them this piece of information, he turns to Hector and confesses that the reason he's bound to a wheelchair and unable to verbally communicate is all because of him, having swapped his pills out way back in season three.

Prior to their meet with the Salamanca's though, Gus and Mike form a plan with Nacho for him to attempt an escape and instead of being killed by the Cartel be taken out quickly by Gus' associate Hector. It seems like Nacho plans to go along with this but it becomes clear ahead of the meet that he has something else on his mind, as he's seen palming a piece of glass in his hand. Just at the moment that he would have attempted to flee, Nacho cuts his binds, stabs Bolsa a few times with the glass, and takes him hostage, removing Bolsa's firearm and pointing it at him. Realizing there's no way out and that he's cornered himself once again, Nacho turns the gun on himself and takes his own life.

Fans have been curious about Nacho's fate since the beginning of the series. Full name Ignacio Varga, the character was name dropped in the second season of Breaking Bad in Saul Goodman's very first episode. Though the line didn't really mean anything at the time, it became the entire basis for much of the story across Better Call Saul's entire existence. To see that gap be closed with Nacho's death is frankly, shocking.

New episodes of Better Call Saul air Monday at 9 PM on AMC.