Better Call Saul Producer Teases Character Returns for Final Season

One of the hallmarks of the Breaking Bad prequel series Better Call Saul is how it is able to seamlessly bring together characters from the flagship series, fleshing them out in unique ways while also blending them into a story set years before Breaking Bad. Tuco Salamanca and his cousins, chemist Gale Boetticher, Gus Fring associate Lydia Rodarte-Quayle, and Walter White's own brother-in-law Hank Schrader have all appeared throughout the show. Heading into its final season of the series it seems like the producers are gearing up for even more familiar faces could appear in the remaining 13 episodes. Could it be time Walt or Jesse appeared?

"Right now we’re pretty close to finishing Episode 4, and we have an idea for everything that you asked about," co-creator and executive producer Peter Gould told Collider in an extensive interview. "We have an idea for where we think this is going, we have an idea for what ends all this, we have an idea for characters who may or may not return like Walt and Jesse. But you don’t want to commit to anything too much because things change, and if the story zigs or zags in a way that makes it impossible for us to have even beloved characters back, we won’t have them back. Our goal is to have a story that makes sense on its own and is not dependent on those references or that.”

Gould confirmed a number of other things about work on the series as well, revealing that Breaking Bad mastermind and his Better Call Saul co-creator Vince Gilligan is working in the writer's room with them after being absent from it for a few years. He also spoke about the extended length of the sixth season and revealed his hopes for how they'll finish strong.

“I really hope we stick the landing," Gould added. "People are really tough on series-enders now. It’s making me a little nervous… It’s very tough to take, in our case it’ll be 63 hours roughly of story and then run it to a satisfying conclusion. And then plus we have the Breaking Bad of it. My hair is gonna fall out in the next five seconds talking about it. We’ll do our best. I’m excited.”

Better Call Saul's sixth and final season was originally salted for a 2021 release, but it's unclear if that date will stick after the coronavirus pandemic shut down. Bob Odenkirk will once again return as the titular lawyer.

