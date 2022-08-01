Better Call Saul's Breaking Bad Episode Cooks up Poster

"You wouldn't apply heat to a volumetric flask. That's what a boiling flask is for," scolds chemistry teacher turned meth cook Walter White (Bryan Cranston) when schooling Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) on the pilot episode of Breaking Bad. Walt's flunked former student shoots back, "This ain't chemistry — this is art. Cooking is art." And so is the new poster for Monday's episode of Better Call Saul, titled "Breaking Bad." With only three episodes remaining, things heat up when criminal lawyer Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) takes on notorious clients Walt and Jesse in the show's return to the Breaking Bad era.

See Better Call Saul's "Breaking Bad" episode poster below.

Better Call Saul showrunner and co-creator Peter Gould announced the meth-making duo would guest star on the sixth and final season of the Breaking Bad prequel, which concludes with its series finale August 15. Bad stars Cranston and Paul previously reunited for a flashback sequence between Walt and Jesse in 2019's El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie.

Only three episodes remain.



A new #BetterCallSaul premieres tonight at 9pm on @AMC_TV and @AMCPlus. pic.twitter.com/IQZzW3Lh8x — Better Call Saul (@BetterCallSaul) August 1, 2022

"I don't want to spoil things for the audience, but I will say the first question we had when we started the show was, 'Are we gonna see Walt and Jesse on the show?' Instead of evading, I'll just say yeah," Gould, who co-created Saul with Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan, announced at PaleyFest in April. "How or the circumstances or anything, you'll just have to discover that for yourself, but I have to say that's one of many things that I think you'll discover this season."

After Jimmy McGill's breakup with wife Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) in the Season 6 episode "Fun and Games," Better Call Saul briefly flash-forwarded into the Breaking Bad era of sleazy strip-mall lawyer Saul Goodman. "Nippy" jumped even further into the future with a return to the black-and-white post-Breaking Bad timeline of Gene Takovic (Odenkirk), who has been made by Nebraska cab driver Jeff (Pat Healy).

The Omaha Cinnabon manager has been laying low weeks after the death of Cranston's meth kingpin Heisenberg in the "Felina" series finale of Breaking Bad, but "Slippin' Jimmy" slipped out when a new player got into the game: wannabe baddie Jeff, who fell in with a "bad crowd" back home in Albuquerque, according to his sharp mother, Marion (Carol Burnett).

Cranston and Paul filmed their scenes in secrecy, but the cat's out of the bag (and the bag's in the river). During an appearance on Sirius XM's Basic! podcast, Cranston revealed the duo appears in three scenes: one with Walt, one with Jesse, and another with Walt and Jesse together.

"There's a scene that Aaron is in without me. And there's a scene where I'm in without him. And then there's a scene where we're both in," Cranston explained. "So there's three scenes to come. It's pretty cool."

Better Call Saul flashes back to Breaking Bad when "Breaking Bad" airs Monday, August 1 on AMC and AMC+. Saul's series finale airs August 15.