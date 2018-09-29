‘The Big Bang Theory’: SPOILER Is Getting Married

Now that The Big Bang Theory has entered its 12th and final season, and the weeding of Sheldon and Amy is behind us, many thought that the marriage storylines would finally subside. That doesn’t seem to be the case however, as the final moments of Thursday’s new episode revealed a surprising marriage announcement that no one saw coming.

WARNING: Major spoilers ahead for the latest episode of The Big Bang Theory! Continue reading at your own risk…

As every fan of the show knows, Raj Koothrappali has long been searching for love, and the guy just can’t seem to catch a break. In the newest episode of the series, titled “The Wedding Gift Wormhole,” Raj sees all of his friends in relationships and reaches a point where he’s had enough. So he calls up his father and asks for an arranged marriage.

When Raj and his father have this conversation, it almost seems like he’s making a joke, especially when his dad shows a picture of a much younger woman that he’s been dating. It seems as if the request was true though, as Raj later tells his friends the news.

“Hey guys, great new,” Raj says as he enters Penny and Leonard’s apartment. “I’m getting married. “I haven’t met her yet, but her name is Anu, and my father says she comes from a good family, she’s in her thirties, she works in hospitality management. So, as long as I can get through six to ten dates without revealing my true self, this is happening.”

It may not have been the love story that Koothrappali has spent the better part of 12 years searching for, but it looks like this potential marriage could be a major storyline throughout the final season of The Big Bang Theory. If he decides to go through with it, Raj could be married by the time the series ends, ensuring that none of the main cast members remain single.

New episodes of The Big Bang Theory air on Thursday nights at 8 pm ET on CBS.