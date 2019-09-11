CBS to Re-Air Big Bang Theory Finale Before Losing Broadcast and Streaming Rights

Back in May, The Big Bang Theory ended its 12 season run on CBS, closing out the stories of the show’s original central five characters — Leonard, Sheldon, Penny, Howard, and Raj — as well as delivering major ratings for the network when a whopping 18 million people tuned in to watch the series finale. Now, before parting ways with the series for the foreseeable future, CBS is set to rebroadcast that finale next Monday.

According to TVMoJoe, CBS will re-air the series finale on Monday, September 16th at 8:30 ET. The airing will mark the last time the series will air on CBS barring any future special events, reunions, or a syndication deal in 2030. The episodes available on CBS’s website and on CBS All Access will also disappear just a few days later as the network’s streaming rights to The Big Bang Theory will have officially expired.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So this is not a massive scoop, but it is a milestone: Monday night at 8:30 p.m., CBS will rebroadcast The @bigbangtheory series finale. Barring any future special events, reunions or a 2030 syndication deal, it will be the last time #TheBigBangTheory airs on CBS. — TVMoJoe (@TVMoJoe) September 11, 2019

Last month, Deadline reported that HBO Max was looking at a streaming deal that would give them rights to not only The Big Bang Theory but Two and a Half Men for a staggering $1.5 billion price tag. Both shows have been very popular in rebroadcast with The Big Bang Theory doing well in off-network syndication on TBS while Two and a Half Men is consistently a top performer in broadcast syndication.

While this definitely sounds like a bit of a loss for CBS and indeed for fans of the series who might be accustomed to watching the series on All Access it’s not the end of CBS’ relationship with The Big Bang Theory world. The spinoff series Young Sheldon remains a strong performer for the network and that series’ finale went a long way towards helping it fill The Big Bang Theory‘s shoes, so to speak.

The final episode of Big Bang had a lot to do with Sheldon and Amy’s push to win the Nobel Prize, which they eventually did. That saga was mirrored in Young Sheldon, as the child version of the character did everything he could to watch the announcement of the Nobel Prize winner live on TV. After being disappointed by who won the award, Sheldon told himself that he felt alone, and wondered if there was anyone else who would ever understand him. The show then faded to other rooms around the country, showing young versions of Leonard, Penny, Howard, Raj, Bernadette, and Amy. Sheldon’s narration then explained that he wasn’t at all alone in the world, he just didn’t know it yet.

The Big Bang series finale will be rebroadcast on CBS Monday, September 16th at 8:30 p.m. ET.