7 Most Powerful DC Heroes Who Have Never Been Adapted for TV or Movies

DC Comics adaptations have brought countless heroes to the screen, showcasing immense power across film and television in ways that captivate audiences worldwide. Viewers have witnessed Kryptonians reshaping entire landscapes, Amazons battling ancient gods, and Speedsters fundamentally altering the course of time itself. Through these portrayals, the Justice League’s core members and many other prominent figures have had their extraordinary abilities introduced to broader audiences. Yet, the sheer depth and history of DC’s character library mean numerous formidable heroes remain confined entirely to the comic book page, their stories untold on screen.

Beyond the well-known icons exist individuals wielding reality-altering magic, commanding fundamental forces of existence, or possessing unique abilities far exceeding many adapted characters. Despite their significance within the comics’ intricate lore and their staggering capabilities, they have never received an official portrayal in live-action or animation, neither in movies nor TV shows. This selection highlights seven such powerful heroes still waiting for their screen debut.

Android Hourman / Matthew Tyler

Matthew Tyler offers a unique take on a classic heroic legacy. First introduced to readers in JLA #12, Matthew is an advanced android hailing from the far future of the 853rd century, composed of intelligent nanotechnology and possessing the recorded memories and DNA structure of the original Hourman, Rex Tyler. Initially chosen by the New God Metron to safeguard the Worlogog — a cosmic artifact mapping all of space-time — Matthew wielded godlike power during this period, capable of incredible feats like restoring planets from fragments or freezing the Big Bang itself. Seeking to better understand humanity, he later traveled to the present day and intentionally limited his connection to the Worlogog’s full might.

Even with these self-imposed limits, Android Hourman remains an exceptionally powerful figure. His sophisticated nanite structure grants him superhuman strength, speed, durability, flight, and rapid self-repair capabilities far beyond human norms. His primary retained ability, however, is the “Hour of Power,” providing time manipulation abilities usable for sixty minutes at a time. This allows Hourman to travel through time, move between picoseconds, view moments one hour into the future or across a person’s entire timeline using “time vision,” alter the age of objects or people, freeze time locally, and command a timeship intrinsically linked to his thoughts.

Allen Adam/Quantum Superman

Appearing during the multiversal chaos depicted in Final Crisis: Superman Beyond #1, Allen Adam represents a fascinating fusion of Superman and Captain Atom, serving as the designated Superman of Earth-4. This particular reality explicitly mirrors the Charlton Comics characters who inspired Alan Moore’s Watchmen, making Allen Adam a direct analogue to the nigh-omnipotent Doctor Manhattan. He exists as a being of pure quantum energy and consciousness, perceiving time non-linearly in a way that defies conventional understanding. Recruited as part of a multiversal army during the reality-threatening events of Final Crisis, his unique power set operates on the fundamental laws of physics.

The Quantum Superman derives immense abilities directly from manipulating quantum mechanics at a base level. This power includes subatomic matter manipulation, allowing him to create, destroy, or transmute matter entirely at will. In addition, he possesses comprehensive energy control, teleportation across vast distances and possibly dimensions, and the non-linear time perception characteristic of his Watchmen counterpart. Allen Adam, therefore, combines the symbolic might associated with Superman with the near-limitless potential of quantum physics, placing him among the most powerful beings in the multiverse.

Triumph/William MacIntyre

William MacIntyre was introduced via retcon in Justice League America #92 as a founding member and original leader of the Justice League. Under the moniker Triumph, William possessed formidable abilities derived from manipulating the electromagnetic spectrum. This control granted him superhuman strength, speed, endurance, enhanced senses, flight, and potent energy projection. He led the nascent League against an alien invasion but sacrificed himself to neutralize a temporal threat, an act which paradoxically erased him from history and everyone’s memory.

This lack of recognition fostered deep resentment in Triumph. Despite his impressive power set, easily placing him among the League’s heavy hitters, his abrasive personality and arrogance led to clashes and eventually his dismissal from the team. His fall from grace continued as he made deals with demons like Neron and even turned against his former allies under malign influence, ultimately ending his journey frozen as a statue by the Spectre. Triumph represents a fascinating blend of raw power and character flaws, a potent force whose dramatic rise and fall remain unseen on screen.

Resurrection Man/Mitch Shelley

Originally a lawyer subjected to experiments with nanotechnology called “Tektites,” Mitch Shelley gained the ability to resurrect every time he dies. However, the twist that makes Resurrection Man so intriguing is that each revival grants him a completely different superpower, while the previous one vanishes. One death might grant him flight, the next superhuman strength, another energy manipulation, pyrokinesis, intangibility, or even bizarre physical transformations. This unpredictable power lottery often leaves Shelley, who also suffers amnesia upon returning, scrambling to understand his new capabilities while dealing with whatever threat killed him last.

Created by Dan Abnett, Andy Lanning, and Jackson Guice, Resurrection Man debuted in his own series in 1997. His endless cycle of death and rebirth makes him effectively immortal and adaptable to nearly any situation. The sheer randomness and constant evolution of his powers present a compelling challenge for storytelling, forcing creative solutions to conflicts. Despite connections to figures like Vandal Savage and a journey spanning centuries in some future timelines, this unique powerhouse remains exclusive to comics, his constant reinvention yet to be captured in film or television.

Zauriel

Hailing directly from the Silver City, Zauriel is a literal angel who chose to trade Heaven for Earth. Originally a guardian angel belonging to the Eagle Host, Zauriel served the Presence for millennia before falling in love with one of his mortal charges. Voluntarily falling to Earth, he sought to live amongst humanity but quickly found himself embroiled in celestial politics and battles, notably against the rebellious angel Asmodel. Eventually joining the Justice League, Zauriel brought a divine perspective and a potent array of angelic abilities to the team. His powers include flight via his large wings, immortality, superhuman strength and durability, and communication with the divine.

Beyond his inherent angelic nature, Zauriel wields specific divine weapons and abilities. He carries a flaming sword capable of cutting through dimensions and can unleash a devastating sonic cry known as the “sonic flash,” powerful enough to disrupt angelic forms. He also possesses an “angelic over-mind” and deep knowledge of magic and religion. Created by Grant Morrison, Mark Millar, Howard Porter, and John Dell as a replacement for Hawkman during their JLA run, Zauriel is another major DC figure still awaiting adaptation outside the comics page.

Takion/Joshua Saunders

Few beings in the DC Universe can claim a connection to fundamental reality like Takion. Originally Joshua Saunders, a blind psychologist, Takion was selected by Highfather Izaya of New Genesis for a unique purpose. Highfather transformed Saunders into a living avatar of The Source, the omnipresent cosmic energy field from which much of the DCU’s power originates. As Takion, Saunders became a conduit for this near-limitless power, tasked with understanding and potentially cleansing The Source itself. His abilities are consequently vast and reality-bending, reflecting his direct link to the foundational energy of existence.

Takion’s powers include manipulating energy and matter on a fundamental level, controlling time and space, teleportation, intangibility, and achieving cosmic awareness bordering on nigh-omniscience. He perceives events across the universe and can interact with core forces like the Speed Force or the Quantum Field as mere aspects of his own power. Though sometimes limited by his human understanding, struggling to grasp the infinite, Takion operates on a scale comparable to the New Gods’ highest echelons.

Kid Eternity/Kit Freeman

A classic hero dating back to the Golden Age, Kid Eternity possesses one of the most versatile and potentially overwhelming abilities imaginable. Originally appearing in 1942’s Hit Comics #25, the Kid (later identified as Christopher “Kit” Freeman) was a boy killed tragically 75 years ahead of schedule. To rectify this cosmic error, he was returned to life by supernatural forces, guided by the celestial agent Mr. Keeper, and granted a unique power: by uttering the word “Eternity,” he could summon any heroic figure from history or mythology to aid him. Need the strength of Hercules, the wisdom of Solomon, or the skill of Robin Hood? Kid Eternity could call upon them.

This summoning power makes Kid Eternity incredibly adaptable, effectively giving him access to the skills and strengths of countless legendary individuals. Later, DC Comics integration retconned him as the lost brother of Captain Marvel Jr. (Freddy Freeman), further tying him into DC’s magical legacy. While subsequent reinterpretations, particularly Grant Morrison’s, cast a darker shadow on the source of his powers, suggesting he summoned demons mimicking heroes, the core concept remains ripe for a TV or movie adaptation.

Which other incredibly powerful DC heroes deserve a shot on the big or small screen?