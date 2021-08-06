Kaley Cuoco Wants A Friends Style Big Bang Theory Reunion

✖

Kaley Cuoco would like The Big Bang Theory to get a Friends-style reunion. There was a ton of fervor over the high-profile special on HBO Max and the beloved sitcom star wouldn’t mind getting the gang back together in a similar fashion. She talked to Variety about The Flight Attendant’s second season coming up soon and Harley Quinn’s near-universal approval rating. But, Cuoco never forgets where the magical ride all started: on a sitcom with Jim Parsons, Mayim Bialik, Johnny Galecki, Kunai Nayyar, and Melissa Rauch. She reflected on that Friends reunion special, “When I watched, I definitely thought, I would love to do that one day. I would love to do that with our show.” There would certainly be an audience for it. The Big Bang Theory absolutely crushed the ratings over the 12-year run. It’s hard to fathom sometimes, but shows can endure that level of success amidst a changing entertainment landscape.

Previously, the series star told E! News that she would absolutely enjoy the reunion treatment. "I would definitely be open to some sort of reunion show," Cuoco explained. "I can't wait for the Friends one, and so I'm definitely open to doing one ourselves… I think in a few years or whenever anyone's open to it, I definitely would be down for that. It was a life-changing experience for all of us, and it'd be great to do that for the fans, too, because we had such an amazing fan base that stuck with us for so long."

No matter where she goes, the Harley Quinn actress is protective of the show that helped enable all that later success. In a conversation with Metro, she explained that without The Big Bang Theory, the rest of this ride doesn’t unfold the same at all.

"People that are trying so hard to erase what got them here is wrong. I think you got to embrace it. I owe my whole career to The Big Bang Theory. I say that all the time," Cuoco argued. "There's a misconception like people that are on shows for a long time get so worried about being ‘typecast’ but I used to laugh because if I'm typecast as the girl next door in a sitcom for the rest of my life then that’s the best thing that could ever happen to me."

Would you like to see a Big Bang Theory reunion special at some point? Let us know down in the comments!