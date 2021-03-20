Kaley Cuoco Says She Owes Her Whole Career to The Big Bang Theory

✖

The Big Bang Theory was a huge part of Kaley Cuoco’s career, and she says she owes her whole career to the sitcom. The actress has been crushing it lately with The Flight Attendant and Harley Quinn. But, she never wants anyone to forget where the ball first got rolling. In a recent interview with Metro, Cuoco wanted to make it clear that Big Bang Theory is very important to her. The actress said, “I’m like, ‘Does anyone remember I was on that sitcom for 12 f**king years, like six seconds ago?’ Nope.” It’s very hard to square the perception of her as a newcomer with the knowledge of that long-running sitcom. But, Cuoco’s rise has been meteoric since the final days of that show. That doesn’t mean you have to denigrate the work that they put in on the sitcom to give the performer credit. Check out what else she had to say down below:

“People that are trying so hard to erase what got them here is wrong. I think you got to embrace it. I owe my whole career to The Big Bang Theory. I say that all the time,” Cuoco explained.

She continued, “There’s a misconception like people that are on shows for a long time get so worried about being ‘typecast’ but I used to laugh because if I’m typecast as the girl next door in a sitcom for the rest of my life then that’s the best thing that could ever happen to me.”

Previously, Cuoco talked about her relationship with live-action Harley Quinn actress Margot Robbie in a conversation with Interview Magazine. There is no beef between them.

"When Harley became kind of a big deal and then when Birds of Prey came out, there were all these stories that me and Margot Robbie were feuding," Cuoco revealed. "But I've never even met her. I love her. There was an article that came out that said we would not show up together at Comic-Con. We refused to be on the same stage together. Neither of us was even at Comic-Con, okay?"

