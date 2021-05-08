The Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco Comments on Potential Reunion

✖

It's been nearly two years since The Big Bang Theory ended after 12 seasons, but fans have been hopeful that a reunion special could happen. After all, other beloved sitcoms have either seen full-on revivals or reunion specials, including Friends which is expected to drop its much-anticipated special on HBO Max soon. Now, Kaley Cuoco is weighing in on a possible The Big Bang Theory reunion and says she's definitely interested in one, and perhaps not too far into the future.

"I would definitely be open to some sort of reunion show," Cuoco told E! News. "I can't wait for the Friends one, and so I'm definitely open to doing one ourselves."

In terms of timing, Cuoco says she thinks waiting a few years might make for the best time for the cast to get back together, or just whenever the rest of the cast is ready.

"I think in a few years or whenever anyone's open to it, I definitely would be down for that," Cuoco said. "It was a life-changing experience for all of us, and it'd be great to do that for the fans, too, because we had such an amazing fan base that stuck with us for so long."

Cuoco's sentiments that The Big Bang Theory was life-changing for her is something that she's expressed before. Earlier this year, Cuoco told Metro that the series is very important to her and that she owes her whole career to the series.

"People that are trying so hard to erase what got them here is wrong. I think you got to embrace it. I owe my whole career to The Big Bang Theory. I say that all the time," Cuoco explained.

She continued, "There's a misconception like people that are on shows for a long time get so worried about being ‘typecast’ but I used to laugh because if I'm typecast as the girl next door in a sitcom for the rest of my life then that’s the best thing that could ever happen to me."

All episodes of The Big Bang Theory are now streaming on HBO Max.

Would you like to see a The Big Bang Theory reunion special? Are you looking forward to the upcoming Friends reunion special? Let us know your thoughts on sitcom reunions in the comments.