Big Bang Theory Star Reveals They Auditioned for the Show to Get Insurance

✖

The CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory earned a lot of success early in its run, which surely made any opportunity to join the series an exciting one for a performer, though Mayim Bialik, who first appeared in the third season of the series, recently detailed how the main reason she auditioned for the show was the prospect of securing insurance for her family. Following her initial guest-starring appearances in Season Three, Bialik would go on to play a central character in the series with Season Four and all the way up to its conclusion, making it even more surprising that her initial interest in the series was related to the financial security it would offer her.

“I’m sure all of you up north can understand that I was running out of health insurance because that’s not considered a human right in this country,” Bialik revealed to The Social. “So I literally figure – I mean, I had a toddler and a newborn and I had been a grad student and my insurance was expiring, this is a true story, I figured if I can just get even a couple of jobs like here or there, I’ll be able to get insurance again. I did not expect to be a regular on a television show. I had been teaching neuroscience. I’ve tutored Hebrew. I’ve tutored piano. I wear a lot of hats, you know. And I eventually auditioned for this show called 'The Big Bang Theory' which I had never seen and it changed my life and I got insurance.”

As is the case with any successful series, fans and creators hope to see its adventures continue with spinoffs, with The Big Bang Theory earning only one spinoff so far with Young Sheldon. With The Big Bang Theory having ended back in 2019, Bialik previously revealed that we shouldn't expect a reboot or reunion of the original series in the near future, not only because its stars have gone on to explore other projects, but also that there are legal complications about such an event occurring.

"Again, there’s a lot of legal stuff which is very boring about why shows do have reunions and don’t, but I think it’s probably too soon," the actress shared with Metro.co.uk last summer.

As far as whether the series will earn a reboot, she claims there aren't any plans "that she knows of."

"This aspect of the industry is that everyone does have other jobs and all sorts of other things going on," the actress admitted. "Right now, Jim Parsons and I are producing a show Call Me Kat, so that’s technically where my life is."

Stay tuned for details on the possible future of The Big Bang Theory franchise.