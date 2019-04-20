‘The Big Bang Theory’s Mayim Bialik Shares Heartbreaking Post About Series Ending

The Big Bang Theory is approaching its series finale, and as the show winds down to an end the cast is having to say goodbye to not only their characters but also their home away from home. That includes the set but also their dressing rooms, and Amy Farrah Fowler actress Mayim Bialik is having a little bit of a difficult time saying goodbye to what she calls her “little corner”. Bialik recently shared some photos of her dressing room being slowly dismantled, but at least they are leaving her a box of tissues.

Well, at least that’s the request she made. She shared the image with the caption “My little corner of @bigbangtheory stage at Warner Brothers is being dismantled piece by piece before the end of the series. Maybe my box of tissues should be the last thing to go. 😢😭.”

Bialik’s co-star Kevin Sussman, who plays Stuart on the show, replied to her post and recalled the good times they’ve had there. “I’ve laughed a lot in that room. And cried. Well, maybe not cried, I’m not a big cryer, but i’ve seen you cry in there. Not sure what my point is… just, I feel ya.”

My little corner of @bigbangtheory stage at Warner Brothers is being dismantled piece by piece before the end of the series. Maybe my box of tissues should be the last thing to go. 😢😭https://t.co/cl52s9PX5u — Mayim Bialik (@missmayim) April 12, 2019

Bialik was saddened by the initial news that season 12 would be the show’s last, a show that she and Melissa Rauch (Bernadette) joined in season 4. “Am I happy? Of course not,” Bialik wrote on Grok Nation. “This has been my job since Melissa Rauch and I joined the cast as regulars in Season 4. I love my job. I love my castmates, and I feel such appreciation for our incredible crew, our brave writers, our entire staff, and our amazing fans. So many people are a part of our Big Bang family.”

I’ve laughed a lot in that room. And cried. Well, maybe not cried, I’m not a big cryer, but i’ve seen you cry in there. Not sure what my point is… just, I feel ya. — Kevin Sussman (@KevinSussman) April 12, 2019

Recently she took to YouTube to share a heartfelt message to the fans about the nearing finale and saying goodbye to the show she’s called home for so long.

“It feels really weird. Usually when things end, they end right away,” Bialik said. “It’s not like, ‘This is gonna end in 23 episodes’. So it means that we have a whole season. We have through the end of April to explore what our writers are gonna give us and my first thought was like, ‘Does this mean that, like, crazy things are gonna happen in season 12?’ I don’t know.”

Fans have enjoyed the final season and are just getting ready for the big finale, which hits on May 16th.

