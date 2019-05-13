The Big Bang Theory Series Finale First Look Photos Released

Well, the end of an era has finally arrived. On Thursday night at 8 pm ET, The Big Bang Theory will air its final two episodes, signing off as the longest-running sitcom in network TV history. Airing 12 seasons since 2007, it all comes down to this final hour, and fans are already preparing to say goodbye.

While the episode is still a few days away, CBS has released the first photos from the two-part finale in order to help with those preparations, and give everyone a little taste of what’s in store. The network unveiled 25 first look photos in all, which you can check out below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The two episodes that make up the finale are called “The Change Constant” and “The Stockholm Syndrome.” Even though they’ll pretty much act as one straight-through finale, they were each given a separate synopsis. Take a look:

“‘The Change Constant’ – Sheldon and Amy await big news, on the series finale of The Big Bang Theory.”

“‘The Stockholm Syndrome’ – Bernadette and Wolowitz leave their kids for the first time; Penny and Leonard try to keep a secret; Sheldon and Amy stick together; and Koothrappali makes a new friend, as the gang travels together into an uncharted future, on the series finale of The Big Bang Theory.”

