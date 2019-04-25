‘The Big Bang Theory’ Stars Come Together In Big Group Hug Before Finale Prep

The filming of The Big Bang Theory‘s series finale has been pretty emotional for the cast, as they prepare to say goodbye to their home away from home after 12 years together. The cast has been sharing photos from the set as they prepare to film the last episode, and Melissa Rauch recently shared a sweet photo of her own with the entire cast. The table read was difficult for the cast in a number of ways, but so was the pre-show huddle, and Rauch gave a glimpse of that moment and posted what it meant to her.

The photo shows Rauch, Johnny Galecki (Leonard), Mayim Bialik (Amy), Kaley Cuoco (Penny), Jim Parsons (Sheldon), Kunal Nayyar (Raj), and Simon Helberg (Howard) all-embracing in a huddle before the big episode, and it meant quite a bit to Rauch.

“Just because I haven’t flooded my face with enough tears during/after today’s final @bigbangtheory_cbs table read…here’s a pic of our pre-show huddle last night. I was always picked last for every team as a kid, so getting to be a part of a huddle ~ let alone this particular huddle has been extra special. I’ll forever cherish these moments with my TBBT brothers and sisters. 💕”

Bernadette was a newer addition to the cast alongside Bialik’s Amy Farrah Fowler, and the two have become favorites ever since. Bialik previously shared how nice it’s been having Rauch alongside her for this incredible journey.

“This lady and I have been through a lot together as the new kids on the block of season 3 of [The Big Bang Theory],” Bialik shared on Instagram with a photo of the two. “We have cried together and laughed together and raised kids on a set together. I couldn’t have made it without her with any semblance of sanity. Thank you [Melissa Rauch] for being you. You’re so much more than [The Bronze, a movie in which Rauch starred] to me. You’re solid gold.”

The Big Bang Theory’s series finale hits CBS on May 16th.

