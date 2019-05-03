Exclusive First Look at Disney Channel’s Big Hero 6 The Series Season 2

The adventure is about to continue on Disney Channel next week, as the second season of Big Hero 6 The Series is preparing to debut. Season 2 of the series, which is based on Disney’s acclaimed animated film Big Hero 6, arrives on Monday, May 6th, but you don’t have to wait all weekend to get a glimpse of what’s to come. We’ve got an exclusive first look at the sophomore series right here on ComicBook.com!

This clip from Season 2 features Baymax, Hiro, and Fred talking about what’s in store for their future, with Fred taking a page out of the MCU playbook. He jokes about beginning “Phase 2” and how the second wave of stories always has more danger and scarier villains. In just over a minute, this little sneak peek perfectly captures the essence of Big Hero 6, and confirms that we’re in for a ton of fun in Season 2.

What’s even more exciting than the arrival of Season 2 next week is that we already know there will be more Big Hero 6 in the future. Last month, Disney Channel announced that the animated series had already been given the green light for Season 3, so the future for Big Hero 6 is brighter than ever.

Big Hero 6 The Series stars Ryan Potter, Maya Rudolph, Scott Adsit, Jamie Chung, Alan Tudyk, Khary Payton, Genesis Rodriguez, Brooks Whelan, David Shaughnessy, and Stan Lee. Returning for Season 2 are guest actors Christy Carlson Romano, Andy Richter, Jenifer Lewis, Haley Tju, and Mara Wilson.

Newcomers in Season 2 include Nestor Carbonell, Isabella Gomez, Ben Feldman, Will Friedle, Jane Lynch, Timothy Simons, Jessica Pare, and Horatio Sanz. Mark McCorkle, Bob Schooley, and Nick Filippi serve as the series executive producers.

Are you excited for Big Hero 6 The Series to return? Let us know in the comments!

Big Hero 6 The Series Season 2 premieres on Monday, May 6th at 3:30 pm ET on Disney Channel.

