Netflix Renews Big Mouth for Three More Seasons

This week started with some disappointing news in the world of adult animation, with Netflix making the decision to cancel Lisa Hanawalt’s critically-acclaimed series Tuca & Bertie. However, things are ending on a much higher note as the same streaming service is extending the life of another beloved animation project. The Nick Kroll-created Big Mouth is here to stay.

Netflix announced on Friday that Big Mouth had been renewed for three additional seasons. Since the show was already into production on its third season, this means it will last through at least Season 6. This is the second substantial animation renewal handed out in the last year, following Adult Swim’s order of 70 additional Rick and Morty episodes.

The news first came on Twitter, thanks to a video of Kroll going through his various voices from the show on the official Big Mouth Twitter account.

oh my godddddd. three more seasons??!! pic.twitter.com/GrPQiR4ScI — Big Mouth (@bigmouth) July 26, 2019

In addition to the renewal, Netflix announced that it had struck a multi-year deal with the newly-formed animation production company Brutus Pink, which consists of the creative team behind Big Mouth. Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin, and Jennifer Flackett make up the team. The four creators are set to receive an award for comedy writers of the year at Just For Laughs in Montreal this weekend.

“Big Mouth brilliantly captures the most awkward phase in a person’s life, puberty, in a hilarious yet heartwarming way,” said Mike Moon, head of adult animation for Netflix. “We couldn’t be more excited to continue our relationship with Brutus Pink and bring more stories, more humor, and more hormones to Netflix members around the world.”

“Netflix has given us the best creative experience imaginable, and we’ve been able to build an amazing community of talented writers, actors, producers and artists. We’re thrilled to be continuing with everyone for years to come,” said the Brutus Pink team in a statement.

