Netflix Announces Big Mouth Season 3 Premiere Date, Unveils First Photos

In a little over one month’s time, the most ridiculous, accurate animated TV series about the horrors of puberty is returning for its third season. Nick Kroll’s Big Mouth has already been renewed through Season 6, but the third installment of the popular comedy it arriving on October 4th.

Netflix announced the return date on Wednesday with a tweet and a “shocking” teaser poster. The message simply says “shook,” accompanied by the hand of the Puberty Monster making sure everyone knows exactly what season is on the way. The poster refers to the new installment as “Equal Parts Shock & Aww.”

Some of you will get the joke here. Some won’t. That’s okay.

Along with the Season 3 release date, Netflix unveiled the first photos from the new episodes of Big Mouth. From the Puberty Monsters to Coach Steve, all of you favorite characters are back for another go-round this October.

You can check out all of the new Big Mouth Season 3 photos below!

