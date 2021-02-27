Black Lightning: Things Get Tense in "The Book of Reconstruction: Chapter Four" Photos

The CW has released photos for "The Book of Reconstruction: Chapter Four", the upcoming fourth episode of Black Lightning's fourth and final season set to air on Monday, March 1st. Thus far this season of Black Lightning has seen the Pierce family struggle to put their lives back together after the events of last season. Black Lightning and his allies may have saved Freeland from both the Markovian war and the A.S.A., but dealing with not only the trauma of that and the city's continued struggles with gang violence -- as well as the return of Tobias Whale.

While Tobias has long been a problem for the Pierce family, things are really coming to head this season. Previous episodes revealed that Tobias is well-aware of who Black Lightning actually is as well as his determination to destroy Black Lightning and his family. The most recent episode saw him take a step toward that by tricking Lynn into dinner and it seems things are going to get only more tense from there. The official synopsis for the episode says Jefferson will be telling Tobias to stay away from his family and from the looks of the photos, it's a tense encounter.

You can read the synopsis below and read on for the photos.

WARNINGS – Jefferson (Cress Williams) pays Tobias (Marvin Jones III) a visit and warns him to stay away from his family. Nafessa Williams, China Anne McClain, and Jordan Calloway also star. The episode was written by Brusta Brown & John Mitchell Todd and directed by Salim Akil.

Black Lightning airs on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. "The Book of Reconstruction: Chapter Four" will premiere on March 1.