Black Lightning: The Book of Reconstruction - Chapter Four Synopsis Released

The CW has released the official synopsis for "The Book of Reconstuction: Chapter Four," the fourth episode of Black Lightning's fourth and final season, which will air on March 1. In the episode, things seem to have come full circle, as the big showdown is apparently between Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) and Tobias Whale (Marvin "Krondon" Jones III) -- just like it always was meant to be. Of course, at the start of the series, Tobias didn't know who Black Lightning really was, or why he might have drawn the superhero's particular ire. Now, though, Tobias knows -- and he knows who Jefferon's children are.

Recently, The CW reportedly asked Black Lightning producers to build a backdoor pilot for a prospective Painkiller spinoff into the show's fourth season. That, if it were to go, could provide a stage for at least one of Jefferson's daughters -- Jennifer, played by China Anne McClain -- who has had an on-again, off-again relationship with Painkiller (Jordan Calloway) for the life of the series.

It seems from the first official comments by the production staff that Painkiller is being viewed as a continuation or evolution of the story they were telling on Black Lightning. How many, if any, of Black Lightning's cast members will play regular roles on that series, assuming it goes forward, is anybody's guess at this point.

"When we first started the Black Lighting journey, I knew that Jefferson Pierce and his family of powerful Black Women would be a unique addition to the super hero genre," series creator Salim Akil told Variety in a statement. "The love that Blerds and all comic book fans around the globe have shown this series over the past three seasons proved what we imagined, Black People Want To See Themselves in all their complexities."

You can read the synopsis for the episode below.

WARNINGS – Jefferson (Cress Williams) pays Tobias (Marvin Jones III) a visit and warns him to stay away from his family. Nafessa Williams, China Anne McClain and Jordan Calloway also star. The episode was written by Brusta Brown & John Mitchell Todd and directed by Salim Akil.

Black Lightning was run like a stand-alone series, even being produced in Atlanta, rather than Vancouver, where the rest of Berlanti's CW series are shot. Last season, during the "Crisis on Infinite Earths" event, the worlds on which both Black Lightning and Supergirl took place were merged into the main timeline, and both characters joined a team that is essentially the Arrowverse's version of the Justice League. At the time, "Crisis" showrunner Marc Guggenheim said that the decision to join or not join both the crossover and the larger DC Unvierse that Berlanti has set up at The CW was left up to Akil.

The show's final season, then, is the first full season of the series set on Earth-Prime, and raises questions about the potential for the characters to return on other shows after Black Lightning has run its course.

Black Lightning airs on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. "The Book of Reconstruction: Chapter Four" will premiere on March 1.