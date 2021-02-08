Black Lightning Star Cress Williams Teases Jefferson's Journey in Season 4

✖

Black Lightning returns for its fourth and final season Monday night on The CW and as we've seen from the recently-released trailer, despite Season 3 ending with Jefferson Pierce/Black Lightning and his allies ultimately successful in defeating both the Markovians and the A.S.A, the losses of war have taken a heavy toll on not just the city of Freeland, but on Jefferson personally. Freeland's hero is seen to have walked away from being Black Lightning once again. It's something that is likely to present a lot of challenges and according to series star Cress Williams, Jefferson having to deal with things -- especially the death of Detective Bill Henderson -- is going to be a big part of the Season 4 journey.

Speaking with KMBC News, Williams previewed a bit of what fans can expect in the fourth season of Black Lightning, particularly Jefferson's grief and how that impacts things for the hero.

"So, we pick up with Season 4, it's approximately about a year after all the events of Season 3 and we quickly discover that Jefferson hasn't fully dealt with the death of his friend and is trying to, like so many people, trying to just trudge on but like not dealing with it," Williams said. "So, it's gonna come up and these are things he's gonna have to face."

The fourth season for Black Lightning will be the series' last. Back in November, it was announced that Season 4 will be the final one for Black Lightning, though a spinoff series following Jordon Calloway's Painkiller is getting a backdoor pilot during the season. While speaking about Season 4, Williams acknowledged that he isn't sure how things end just yet, but that the whole season is action-packed and fans can probably expect a "devastating" ending, something that is very much in keeping with the previous season endings for the series.

"I don't know how we end that," Williams said. "I haven't seen the ending yet, but I know it's gonna be action-packed and probably just as devastating as each season is always ended."

You can check out the synopsis for tonight's Season 4 premiere, "The Book of Reconstruction: Chapter One" below.

SEASON PREMIERE – Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) is still mourning the death of his long-time friend Detective Henderson. Meanwhile, Gambi (James Remar) is presented with an interesting opportunity. Lastly, Lynn (Christine Adams) and Jefferson are still not able to see eye to eye. Nafessa Williams, China Anne McClain, Marvin Jones III, and Jordan Calloway also star. The episode was written and directed by Salim Akil (#401). Original airdate 2/8/2021.

Black Lightning returns on Monday, February 8th at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.