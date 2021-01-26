Black Lightning Season 4 Premiere Photos Released

The CW has released photos for "The Book of Reconstruction: Chapter One", the Season Four premiere of Black Lightning. The episode is set to debut on the network on Monday, February 8th, and will pick up roughly from where Season Three ended with Jefferson Pierce/Black Lightning (Cress Williams) having to deal with the fallout from the struggles with Gravedigger (Wayne Brady), the ASA, and the Markovians which defined last season. The episode will also see Jefferson dealing with a personal loss, that of his longtime friend Detective Bill Henderson.

The photos show that no one in Black Lightning's life has remained untouched by last season's struggles. Jefferson himself appears to be dealing with grief and anger while even his daughter Jennifer (China Anne McClain) appears to be dealing with her own issues -- potentially involving Khalil/Painkiller (Jordan Calloway). The photos also show that Tobias Whale (Marvin "Krondon" Jones III) appears to be in a good place after last season. You can check out the episode synopsis below.

SEASON PREMIERE – Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) is still mourning the death of his long-time friend Detective Henderson. Meanwhile, Gambi (James Remar) is presented with an interesting opportunity. Lastly, Lynn (Christine Adams) and Jefferson are still not able to see eye to eye. Nafessa Williams, China Anne McClain, Marvin Jones III, and Jordan Calloway also star. The episode was written and directed by Salim Akil (#401). Original airdate 2/8/2021.

Season Four of Black Lightning will be the last for the series which started out as its own standalone world only to be incorporated into the Arrowverse during least season's Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover. Back in November, it was announced that Black Lightning will end with Season Four, but a spinoff Painkiller series is getting a backdoor pilot during the season.

"When we first started the Black Lighting journey, I knew that Jefferson Pierce and his family of powerful Black Women would be a unique addition to the superhero genre," series creator Salim Akil told Variety in a statement. "The love that Blerds and all comic book fans around the globe have shown this series over the past three seasons proved what we imagined, Black People Want To See Themselves in all their complexities."

"Thank you to the phenomenal cast, writers, and crew without whom none of this would’ve been possible," Akil added. "I'm incredibly proud of the work we’ve been able to do and the moments we’ve been able to create in bringing DC’s first African-American family of superheroes to life for the culture. I’m very grateful to Peter Roth, Warner Bros. TV, Mark Pedowitz, The CW Network, and Greg Berlanti for their partnership and support of my vision at every step of this journey. While Season Four may be the end of one journey, I’m extremely excited to usher in a new chapter and continued collaboration with The CW as we tell the story of Painkiller."

Continue reading for photos from "The Book of Reconstruction: Chapter One" below.

Black Lightning returns on Monday, February 8th at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.