Black Lightning Season 4 Poster Features Tobias Whale's Return

With the new season of Black Lightning headed for The CW next year, it's never too late to start the tease of the next batch of episodes. The network took to Twitter to reveal a new poster for the series, this one focusing on Marvin Jones III aka Krondon's Tobias Whale. The image teases that he'll be back for the fourth season which is scheduled to premiere in the first part of 2021 on the network. Check out the image below and look for new details on the series to be announced in the coming weeks.

When Black Lightning returns next year it will be part of The CW's plans for the Winter 2021 season. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, most of the network's original programs won't return this fall as The CW has set many streaming shows to have their broadcast debut in place of new programming. As a result, The CW's originals will return in January of next year and will air a full season's worth of episodes through the summer of 2021 before the next season starts that fall.

“This year, The CW has made the proactive strategic decision to launch its new season in January 2021, rolling out a line-up of our signature returning series which will be joined next year by our four new series," Mark Pedowitz, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, The CW Network previously said. "By moving our new season to January, we are stocking our fall with a balance of original and acquired scripted series and alternative programming that fits The CW brand and provides fresh programming through the fourth quarter. In 2021, The CW will have more original scripted programming throughout the year, week in and week out, than we have ever had, fueling our multiplatform ecosystem, which combines linear TV, our best in class AVOD services and unparalleled reach on social media. Additionally, next year, The CW will have full stacking rights to eight series to stream on our free, ad-supported digital platforms.”

Watch your back. #BlackLightning Season 4 is coming 2021 to The CW! pic.twitter.com/NI7MXkz3EN — Black Lightning (@blacklightning) August 27, 2020

Black Lightning will return on Mondays next year, kicking off at 9 PM ET right after acclaimed drama All American's third season. Other DC shows also returning next year will be The Flash, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, and Batwoman (with an all-new lead in the title role).

