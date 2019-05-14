Black Mirror Season 5 First Look Reveals Marvel and DC Stars Facing Off

Marvel Cinematic Universe star Anthony Mackie meets DC Extended Universe star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. The Avengers: Endgame star and the Aquaman star can be seen meeting on a rainy street in the photo below (released via Entertainment Weekly). No further details about the episode they appear were in supplied, but Black Mirror creator Charlie Bookers says, “It’s the Marvel-DC crossover no one saw coming.” Take a look below.

The release date and episode count of the new season of Black Mirror remain under wraps for now, though a deleted tweet from a Netflix account may have leaked the release date early. There were also rumors that the fifth season of Black Mirror would include episodes that were sequels to past episodes of the sci-fi anthology. Creator Charlie Booker has denied that claim.

In December 2018, Netflix released the first Black Mirror feature-length episode. Titled Bandersnatch, it was also the first interactive episode of the sci-fi anthology series.

The most recent season of Black Mirror opened with the Star Trek-themed episode “USS Callister.” Following its release, there was some buzz about a potential spinoff, buzz that the episode’s director backed.

“I was talking with Louise Sutton, who produced this and ‘Metalhead,’ and she cooked up a brilliant idea of spinning it off into a TV series,” director Toby Haynes said. “I’d love to do a TV series of ‘USS Callister’ — it’s probably one of the best pilots for a space show, ever. And I made it! So I’m keen to see it as a TV series.

“I think Charlie [Brooker] might revisit it as a Black Mirror,” Haynes says. “Whether I’m the one to do it, I don’t know. Being a fan of the show as much as I am, and being a part of making it, I’d love to work with that crew and cast again. It’s a gift for a director.”

