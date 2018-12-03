Netflix’s ‘Black Mirror’ Return Date May Have Leaked

A now-deleted tweet from an official Netflix account may have revealed the release date for the next installment of Black Mirror.

As reported by The Mirror, Netflix tweeted out a schedule of December releases that included Black Mirror: Bandersnatch listed for December 28th, which would be one year nearly to the day after the release of the previous season of Black Mirror.

It is possible that the tweet was pulled because this information was incorrect, or it is possible that the tweet was pulled because the information is correct but revealed a bit earlier than it should have been.

Bandersnatch is said to be the title of Black Mirror‘s interactive “Choose Your Own Aventure” style episode. The episode is rumored to take place in 1984, around the same time that a real-life game titled Bandersnatch was supposed to be released by a British games studio. The game was never released to the public.

There were also rumors that the fifth season of Black Mirror would include episodes that were sequels to past episodes of the sci-fi anthology. Creator Charlie Booker has denied that claim.

The most recent season of Black Mirror opened with the Star Trek-themed episode “USS Callister.” Following its release, there was some buzz about a potential spinoff, buzz that the episode’s director backed.

“I was talking with Louise Sutton, who produced this and ‘Metalhead,’ and she cooked up a brilliant idea of spinning it off into a TV series,” director Toby Haynes said. “I’d love to do a TV series of ‘USS Callister’ — it’s probably one of the best pilots for a space show, ever. And I made it! So I’m keen to see it as a TV series.

“I think Charlie [Brooker] might revisit it as a Black Mirror,” Haynes says. “Whether I’m the one to do it, I don’t know. Being a fan of the show as much as I am, and being a part of making it, I’d love to work with that crew and cast again. It’s a gift for a director.”

