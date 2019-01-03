‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Star Bob Einstein Dies at 76

Curb Your Enthusiasm star Bob Einstein has passed away at the age of 76.

Einstein has been best known late in his career for Curb Your Enthusiasm character Marty Funkhouser, however, he also created the popular comedic character of Super Dave Osborne. He passed away in Indian Wells, California on Wednesday, having recently been diagnosed with cancer.

Einstein’s career dates back to the 1960s, where he began as a writer and developed a name for himself. At the time, he was on board The Smithers Brothers Comedy Hour‘s writing team along with Steve Martin. Further down the line, Einstein would receive Emmy nominations as a writer on The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour for his work in 1972 and 1974. He would receive a couple more nomination for Van Dyke and Company in the mid-70s. He won an Emmy Award for the show as a producer in the Outstanding Comedy Series category.

He was born on November 20, 1942 in Los Angeles. His mother was Thelma Leeds, an actress, and his father was Harry Einstein, a comic, writer, and actor. Einstein’s decision to go into a career of comedy was ruled out when his father’s friends told jokes at his 1958 funeral. However, this changed after years of college basketball at Chapman University led to a career in advertising. After a TV performance on a local cable show for a friend, Tom Smothers caught on to Einstein’s comedy and invited the 26-year-old comedian to the set of his series.

The rest led to an impressive career including roles and writing work on Arrested Development, Bizarre, Joey & Dad, and The Hudson Brothers Razzle Dazzle Show.

Bob Einstein was 76 years old on Wednesday.

