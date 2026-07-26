Mike Flanagan’s Carrie Teaser Trailer Reveals Terrifying First Look at Stephen King’s Original Masterpiece

Fans have been going nuts over the idea of Mike Flanagan’s take on Carrie ever since it was announced that the director would lead the effort to bring the long-beloved story to the small screen. After his success with numerous horror series, such as The Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass, and The Haunting of Bly Manor, as well as his attachment to the reboot of The Exorcism, it’s not all that surprising that he was tapped to bring Stephen King’s novel to life in a way that it hasn’t been before.

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Kicking off their panel at San Diego Comic-Con earlier today, Prime Video debuted the official teaser trailer for the horror genius’s adaptation of Carrie, giving audiences an intense first glimpse at what they can expect from the limited series, as well as announcing that they plan to drop all eight episodes at once, with the show debuting on the platform on October 7. Flanagan himself closed out the panel, revealing the aforementioned premiere date and debuting new art that alludes to the prom scene that’s been burned into horror fans’ brains for decades. He also gave fans an early glimpse of both the adaptation’s new perspective and some of the moments that will be making it into the show.

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What Can Fans Expect From The New Carrie?

If Flanagan’s other shows are anything to go by, Carrie will not only be terrifying but full of emotional devastation—which is exactly what fans are hoping for. It’s been five decades since Stephen King’s novel came to life on the big screen, when it was directed by Brian De Palma. And while the original film instantly became a genre staple, there are still a few things that were left out from the book that fans are itching to see on screen—namely the destruction of the town. “I hope we finally see the town destruction. It’s been only shown in the 2002 TV movie. We deserve a proper one!” said one fan.

It’s also worth noting that Flanagan and his favorite collaborator (and wickedly talented wife), Kate Siegel, are reuniting for Carrie, with Siegel stepping into an as-of-yet-unnamed role. This will be the tenth time that the couple has worked together since the film Oculus was released in 2013. Other actors bringing the vision to life include Samantha Sloyan (Midnight Mass), Matthew Lillard (Scream), Summer Howell (Spirit in the Blood), Amber Midthunder (Prey), Rahul Kohli (The Haunting of Bly Manor), and more.

What are you most looking forward to from Flanagan’s adaptation of Carrie? Is there a moment that you’re most looking forward to? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see what other horror fans are saying.