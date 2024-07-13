Bosch Spinoff Adds Abbott Elementary Star

Amazon Prime Video’s untitled Bosch spinoff has added another member to its cast. According to Deadline, the upcoming series — which will center around Detective Renee Ballard, played by Maggie Q — has added Courtney Taylor to the cast as a series regular. Taylor has previously appeared on. Netflix’s Neon as well as Abbott Elementary, Insecure, and The Company You Keep and will next appear in the second season of AppleTV+’s Shrinking. The series was given a 10-episode order back in November.

Taylor is set to play Samira Parker who is described as “a wary, impulsive and tough woman with a burning desire for justice. Growing up, most everyone Samira knew shared a healthy distrust of the police, but her grandfather, whom Samira looked up to as a kid, was on the force and believed in using his police badge to protect and aid his community. However, being a cop now is a different kind of challenge than it was back then. Give years after leaving the police force, Samira’s former mentor, Renee Ballard, convinces her to return to the LAPD’s Cold Case Unit, where she works to right the wrongs of the past and bring peace to families and victims, and in the process, Samira slowly restores her own sense of justice.”

What is the Unnamed Bosch Spinoff About?

The Bosch spinoff is inspired by the novels of author Michael Connelly and will follow Detective Renee Ballard who is tasked with running the LAPD’s new cold-case unit. Per the description, the unit is “a poorly funded, all-volunteer unit with the largest caseload in the city. Ballard approaches these frozen-in-time cases with empathy and determination. When she uncovers a larger conspiracy during her investigations, she’ll lean on the assistance of her retired ally, Harry Bosch, to navigate the dangers that threaten both her unit and her life.”

Connelly is set to serve as executive producer under his Hieronymus Pictures banner along with Michael Alaimo, Kendall Sherwood, and Trish Hoffman. Henrik Bastin and Melissa Aouate will executive produce for Fabel Entertainment. Jasmine Russ will serve as co-executive producer for Fabel Entertainment while Theresa Snider will co-executive produce for Hieronymous Pictures. Jamie Boscardin Martin and Trey Batchelor also serve as co-executive producers. Michael Alaimo and Kendall Sherwood will serve as showrunners. The series is expected to debut exclusively on Prime Video.

“From books to screen, Michael Connelly creates authentic and suspenseful stories, led by distinctive characters who make audiences care and connect. Renée Ballard is one of those characters. She instantly captivated readers with hints of a troubled past and a protective layer of idiosyncrasies she developed to survive,” Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD originals, unscripted, and targeted programming at Amazon MGM Studios said. “We look forward to expanding the Bosch universe with Michael and introducing viewers to Ballard’s personal approach to pursuing justice.”

“It is so exciting to bring Renée Ballard to the screen and to do it with Prime Video, my streaming partners for going on 10 years. This show will have the same authenticity and propulsive momentum of Bosch: Legacy. Fans of the books will love it,” Connelly added.