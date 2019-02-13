‘Brave New World’ TV Series Picked Up by USA

One of the most iconic sci-fi stories is finally headed to television, as USA Network has officially given a straight-to-series order to Brave New World.

According to Deadline, the series, which will be based on Aldous Huxley’s iconic 1931 novel of the same name, comes from Universal Content Productions and Amblin Television. The adaptation was written by Grant Morrison (Happy!), Brian Taylor (Happy!, Crank), and David Wiener (Homecoming).

Brave New World is set in a utopian society that has achieved peace and stability through the prohibition of monogamy, privacy, money, family, and history itself. The novel follows Bernard Marx and Lenina Crowne, two citizens of New London who venture out to the Savage Lands, where they are brought into a violent rebellion. Bernard and Lenina are rescued by John the Savage, who escapes with them back to New London. John’s arrival in the New World soon threatens to disrupt its utopian harmony, leaving Bernard and Lenina to grapple with the repercussions. The three become entwined in a fraught relationship that awakens them to the dangers of their own conditioning.

Brave New World, which has been adapted into several TV movies over the years, has had a long trek back to the small screen. The series was initially put into development at SYFY in 2015, with Morrison and Taylor brought on to the project a year later. Last summer, rumors began swirling that the project would be moving to USA Network.

Morrison and Weiner will serve as executive producers on the series, alongside Black Mirror: San Junipero‘s Owen Harris, and Amblin TV’s Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey. Harris will direct the pilot and serve as executive producer, and Taylor will executive produce the first episode.

“Look, it all comes down to the material. I don’t really care about genre,” Taylor told ComicBook.com in a previous interview. “It can be a comedy, a horror movie, a love story, a superhero movie, a Western. The genre doesn’t really matter to me, it’s just got to be fresh, interesting material.”

