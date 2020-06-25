Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul-Inspired Docuseries Revealed by AMC

✖

Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul star Giancarlo Esposito will host The Broken and the Bad, a new digital short-form series releasing on AMC.com as part of a July block of programming centered around the Vince Gilligan-created franchise. In addition to The Broken and the Bad, AMC Networks has scheduled a day-long marathon of Better Call Saul's 10-episode fifth season — where Esposito reprises his Breaking Bad role as drug lord Gus Fring — to be accompanied by bonus content featuring series stars Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn. Esposito and Odenkirk's Breaking Bad co-star Bryan Cranston will appear in special interstitial content aired during showings of Wakefield and Godzilla, both starring Cranston.

The Broken and the Bad, releasing Wednesday, July 9, is "inspired by the most memorable characters, situations and themes of the Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad universe" and focused on "the real-world stories that mirror the fictional worlds of both shows," per an official description of the series.

"With the help of Esposito, the docuseries explores the psychology of con artists and hit men, the economics of drug operations, and even finds the one town in America where you can live in peace with electromagnetic sensitivity, among other topics and stories."

Excited for you to check out our new show #TheBrokenandtheBad, debuting 7/9 on https://t.co/WIR35biYOS! Inspired by the #BreakingBad & #BetterCallSaul universe, we’ll be exploring the psychology of con artists and hitmen, economics of drug operations, & so much more. #GusApproved pic.twitter.com/xBQ2mpf6BW — Giancarlo Esposito (@quiethandfilms) June 25, 2020

AMC’s Saul marathon begins July 9 at 9:00AM ET/8c and will conclude at 9:30PM ET/8:30c. The final two episodes of the fifth season, "Bad Choice Road" and "Something Unforgivable," will include bonus content starring Odenkirk and Seehorn, who will address the relationship between Jimmy and Kim as they answer fan questions on the show's social platforms.

In the 10-episode fifth season of Better Call Saul, Jimmy McGill’s decision to practice law as “Saul Goodman” creates unexpected and profound waves of change for those in his orbit. The series stars Bob Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn, Jonathan Banks, Michael Mando, Giancarlo Esposito, Patrick Fabian and Tony Dalton, and is executive produced by showrunner Peter Gould, Vince Gilligan, Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein and Thomas Schnauz. Better Call Saul garnered a 2018 Peabody Award, and, over four seasons, has earned 32 Emmy® Award nominations, three Golden Globe® Award nominations, two Writers Guild Awards, three Critics’ Choice Awards, two Television Critics Association Awards and three AFI Awards for “TV Programs of the Year,” among many other Guild nominations.

Better Call Saul is set largely before the events of Breaking Bad and is expected to air its sixth and final season in 2021.

