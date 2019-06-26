Breaking Bad Stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul Tease Something Coming Soon With Donkey Photos

Many audiences would consider AMC’s Breaking Bad to be not only one of the best TV shows of the decade but in all of television history, thanks in large part to the performances of Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul. While Cranston had been building an impressive career in the decades leading up to the series, Paul was a relative newcomer on the scene, with their chemistry being one of the series’ biggest strengths. Given Cranston’s character’s demise in the series finale, we haven’t been expecting to ever see Walter White again, though both he and Paul shared cryptic photos on social media that could be a tease of something relating to the Breaking Bad movie, which will follow Paul’s Jesse Pinkman.

The pair posted the identical photo at the same time and they both added the word “soon” with no other indication about what they could have been hinting at. Given that Breaking Bad took place in New Mexico, it’s possible that they both shared the photos of donkeys from a location in which they were filming in the desert state.

With White dying in the series finale and the new film taking place after the events of the show, clearly the former drug lord couldn’t appear in a corporeal form. Cranston, however, isn’t ruling out a return in the form of a flashback.

“Well, rigor mortis has a way of allowing that to happen,” Cranston previously admitted to ET in response to being asked about if White could appear in the film. “It could be! Could be [in] a flashback, or a flash forward. I’m still dead, Walter White, I don’t know what [could happen].”

The upcoming film isn’t the only project that has fans excited, as AMC’s Better Call Saul, which focuses on Bob Odenkirk’s Saul Goodman before the events of Breaking Bad, has kept the fandom alive. Cranston previously shared he’d gladly be involved in any project in the franchise if the opportunity presented itself.

“From a realistic standpoint, if I got called to do the movie or Better Call Saul which I don’t know would ever happen — I really don’t — I would do it in a second,” Cranston said earlier this year on SiriusXM’s Entertainment Weekly Radio. “My experience on Breaking Bad changed my life and my professional life. It gave me opportunities that would not have come.”

The Breaking Bad film doesn’t currently have a release date.

