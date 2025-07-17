A Beloved Sci-Fi Series Finally Broke a Shocking 62 Year Streak

After six decades, one of the most beloved science-fiction shows of all time has finally broken a streak so unbelievable it sounds made up. After 62 years, an extended hiatus, a reboot, and multiple regenerations, the latest series of Doctor Who pulled has just pulled off an unprecedented achievement in Whovian history. And that’s despite not insignificant controversy around the show and its reception.

On Wednesday, it was announced that Doctor Who was nominated for an Emmy Award for Best Choreography for “There’s Always a Twist at the End’ in the episode, “The Doctor’s Chord.” Somehow, this marks the very first time the long-running British television series has been nominated for an Emmy. The only other Emmy nomination for the sci-fi series hailed from one of the franchise’s video games, Doctor Who: The Runaway, where it was nominated for Outstanding Derivative Interactive Program in 2020.

Doctor Who‘s first Emmy-nominated episode, “The Doctor’s Chord,” saw the Doctor and his companion, Ruby, travel back to the year 1963 in order to meet The Beatles. During their trip back in time, the duo come into contact with the mysterious Maestro, who seeks to drains music in hopes of erasing it completely from existence. The episode sees the Doctor and the Maestro ultimately face a music battle, with the Beatles helping the Doctor to save the day, and features a large musical number to the song, “There’s Always a Twist at the End.” Those interested in rewatching the episode can do so by checking out the second episode of the show’s fourteenth season.

The Emmy nomination comes at a time when Doctor Who‘s future, at least Stateside, is rather murky. In 2022, Disney announced a partnership with the BBC to distribute new episodes of Doctor Who internationally on Disney+. This still allowed the BBC to retain complete ownership of the beloved series, while allowing for a greater audience outside of the UK and Ireland. Unfortunately, though, the series has been at the center of countless rumors in recent months, with some reports even suggesting Disney would be ending its partnership with the BBC after the series failed to secure the views it had hoped for. However, the BBC has seemingly shot down those reports.

Doctor Who just recently wrapped up its latest season a month ago, with the ending revealing a major twist that left many fans confused, but excited. Ncuti Gatwa saw his time as the Doctor come to a close after two seasons, only to have his Doctor regenerate into a previous Doctor Who actor, Billie Piper, who returns as Rose Taylor. It was a shocking move for the series, one that brings about more questions than it does answers, and unfortunately, fans will need to wait to see how it all plays out.

For now, fans outside of the UK and Ireland can stream Doctor Who on Disney+ and catch up on everything they’ve missed before the next season. Those in the UK and Ireland can catch up on Doctor Who on the BBC and BBC iPlayer. The 77th Emmy Awards, which will be hosted by Nate Bargatze, will take place on September 14th at the Peacock Theaters in Los Angeles. The event will be live broadcasted on CBS, and it’ll also be streamed on Paramount+.