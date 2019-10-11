Breaking Bad Star Shares Deleted Scene on His Birthday

✖

Happy Birthday, Dean Norris! The actor best known for playing Hank Schrader in Breaking Bad turned 58 on April 8th. It has been nearly eight years since Breaking Bad came to an end, but fans of the hit series still love it when the casts shares throwbacks from the show's five-season run. In fact, Norris decided to celebrate his birthday this week by sharing a deleted scene from the show's pilot. You may recall that the series kicked off with Walter White's (Bryan Cranston) birthday, so Norris' choice of clip is beyond perfect.

"Thanks for all the bday love. Here's a deleted Breaking Bad scene, Hank's first," Norris wrote. You can check out the clip, which shows Hank and Marie (Betsy Brandt) arriving at the party, in the post below:

This isn't the only recent Breaking Bad update we've seen lately. During a recent interview with PeopleTV's Couch Surfing, Krysten Ritter (Jane Margolis) talked about her character's tragic death. Jane overdosed on heroin while Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) was sleeping, a moment Walter witnessed but did nothing to help.

"It wasn't really until we were shooting it that the whole death around the character hit me," Ritter shared. "So, I knew I was gonna die. I'm reading the script, I'm like, 'Cool, rock and roll, she dies. So fun!'" She continued, "But then you're doing it ... and you're in this death makeup; they built a cast for my chest so that Aaron Paul can really be pounding on my chest. And then Bryan, after the take, you just see him sitting quietly in the corner. It was intense, and I will never forget it." She added, "Talk about cult following ... This show really is the gift that keeps on giving."

Back in 2019, Ritter was one of many Breaking Bad stars who reprised their roles in El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, which followed Jesse after the finale of Breaking Bad. The movie was released on Netflix but also became available on Blu-ray last year. There are many bonus features, including an audio commentary with Paul and series creator, Vince Gilligan. Sadly, Norris was not one of the people to return, but he did reprise his role as Hank in two episodes of the Breaking Bad spin-off, Better Call Saul, in 2020.

Breaking Bad is currently streaming on Netflix.