Netflix Updates Breaking Bad Finale With Movie Footage

AMC may have been the home of the critically-acclaimed crime drama Breaking Bad throughout its five season run, but the series is moving to Netflix in order to continue the story. The series gained an even bigger following than it already had thanks to the streaming service, so big that creator Vince Gilligan has spoken publicly about his gratitude for Netflix and the viewership it brought his show. So it makes sense that Netflix will be releasing El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie as a follow-up to the series. With the release of the film just a couple of weeks away, Netflix has started using the highly-binged series as a free advertisement for the movie.

If you are watching through Breaking Bad in preparation for the release of El Camino, or simply for the first time because you missed it when it initially aired, you’ll be met with a bit of a surprise when you finish the series finale. As pointed out by Insider’s Kirsten Acuna on Twitter, the Breaking Bad finale leads straight into the trailer for El Camino.

This makes it seem as though Jesse’s story never took any sort of break. Aaron Paul‘s character is seen in the finale driving away from Albuquerque and he doesn’t make his return until the El Camino film. Little is known about what happens in the time between but that will likely be answered in the movie. It will also offer fans an update on where Jesse Pinkman is now.

If you rewatch the #BreakingBad finale on Netflix, the #ElCamino trailer starts playing right after it finishes. Tight. Tight. Tight. — Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) September 26, 2019

Creator Vince Gilligan felt that there was still more to Jesse’s life after the finale and he wanted to explore that with El Camino, though he needed to make sure the movie didn’t make fans think he had overstayed his welcome with the franchise.

“I’m hoping when the movie comes out, people won’t say, ‘Oh, man, this guy should’ve left well enough alone,’” Gilligan recently told THR. “Why did George Foreman keep coming out of retirement, you know?”

“I didn’t really tell anybody about it, because I wasn’t sure I would ever do anything with it,” he added. “But I started thinking to myself, ‘What happened to Jesse?’ You see him driving away. And to my mind, he went off to a happy ending. But as the years progressed, I thought, ‘What did that ending — let’s just call it an ending, neither happy, nor sad — what did it look like?’”

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie arrives on October 11th on Netflix.