‘Breaking Bad’ Movie to Air on Netflix and AMC

Some wonderful news has arrived for fans of Vince Gilligan‘s Breaking Bad! Not only is the reported Breaking Bad movie a thing that is most definitely happening, but it is apparently coming to the world’s most popular streaming service.

According to a new report from Deadline, the Breaking Bad movie is going to air on both AMC and Netflix. The series originally aired all five seasons on AMC when it was first released, but was an instant streaming hit when the episodes arrived on Netflix.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The report suggests that the movie will actually flip the script on Breaking Bad‘s relationship with streaming. Instead of airing on AMC first, the movie will likely debut on Netflix first, then air in primetime on AMC sometime after that.

This release situation shouldn’t be much of a surprise, considering the success that Breaking Bad found on Netflix. In fact, creator Vince Gilligan recognized how much the streaming service helped his series when he mentioned Netflix during his acceptance speech when Breaking Bad won Best Drama Series in 2013.

“I think Netflix kept us on the air,” Gilligan said in the speech. “Not only are we standing up here, I don’t think our show would have even lasted beyond season two….It’s a new era in television, and we’ve been very fortunate to reap the benefits.”

There isn’t much known about the Breaking Bad movie at this point, as many of the plot points are being kept under wraps. Gilligan will both write and direct the film, and he’ll be joined by producers Mark Johnson and Melissa Bernstein. It’s unclear whether or not the movie will air as one continuous feature, or get chopped into multiple installments.

Star Bryan Cranston confirmed last month that there was definitely be a Breaking Bad movie in the works, but he didn’t let anyone know if his Walter White could make a return.

“Let’s put it to rest,” Cranston told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. “I can say and announce tonight, in front of your audience – exclusive announcement – that I can confirm that there is a Breaking Bad movie.”

We’re all crossing our fingers that this movie includes everybody’s favorite teacher-turned-drug kingpin.

Are you looking forward to the Breaking Bad movie? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!