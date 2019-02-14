‘Breaking Bad’ Movie to Be a Sequel Starring Aaron Paul, First Details Revealed

Late last year, it was announced that a Breaking Bad movie would be coming and fans are excited to see more details emerge about the film.

While it has already been speculated that the film would revolve around Aaron Paul‘s character, Jesse Pinkman, The Hollywood Reporter confirms that the feature-length film will in fact follow Pinkman in the aftermath of the series finale which saw him escaping the neo-Nazis that were forcing him to cook meth.

In an interesting move, it appears the film will have first-run rights on Netflix before airing on AMC, Breaking Bad‘s original network. According to THR, this “flips the script” on how the original series debuted. “After it launched to critical acclaim on AMC, producers Sony TV sold the drama’s streaming rights to Netflix, which helped first-run episodes on the basic cable network broaden its audience and soar to new highs,” they explain.

The movie is set to be directed by Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul creator, Vince Gilligan.

While Aaron Paul is definitely reprising his role of Pinkman, the question still remains if Bryan Cranston will be coming back as Walter White, especially since his character died in the final moments of the series. Cranston did recently speak to The Dan Patrick Show and teased that he’d be interested in returning.

“I don’t know if there’s an appearance — flashbacks, flash forwards — but I’m excited about it because it’s Breaking Bad and it was the greatest professional period of my life and I can’t wait to see all those people again, even if I just come by to visit,” Cranston explained.

“It’s a great story and there are a lot of people who felt that they wanted to see some kind of completion to some of these storylines that were left open [in the series finale],” Cranston said. “This idea, from what I’m told, gets into those — at least a couple of the character show were not completed, as far as their journey.”

While there is a chance Cranston could return in some capacity, he made it clear on Today last year that his character is definitely dead.

“What? Are they gonna show me on a slab or something,” he joked, “That’s not exciting.”

The cast of the show recently celebrated ten years since the series premiered and even did a panel together at the last San Diego Comic Con.

All five seasons of Breaking Bad are currently streaming on Netflix.