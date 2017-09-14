This Official ‘Breaking Bad’ RV Is Cooking Incense

I’m not a big fan of incense, but I’ll admit that this official Breaking Bad RV Incense burner highly amusing. Plus, cooking in it won’t mess up your life and the lives of everyone you love. Maybe just annoy them with a pungent odor.

The van door opens so you can place your favorite cone incense inside. See those bullet holes? A nice touch. The only way it could be any better is if there were mini figurines of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman in masks. That and finding an incense called Blue Sky. Seems like it would exist. If you’re interested in making this happen, the Breaking Bad RV incense burner is available here. Check out the full product specs below.

• Officially-licensed Breaking Bad merchandise

• Smoke comes out of vent on top of van

• Van door flips open

• Takes cone incense

• Care Instructions: Hand wash only

• Imported

• Dimensions: 11″ long x 3″ wide x 3 3/4″ tall (at tallest)

• Interior Compartment: 1 1/2″ deep x 1 3/4″ tall x 3/4″ wide in deep

