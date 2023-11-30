Brian Volk-Weiss Teases What's Next for the "That Made Us" Series

The Toys That Made Us and The Movies That Made Us are not over yet, with new episodes at some point in their development, according to creator Brian Volk-Weiss. The writer/producer/executive, who developed Discontinued for Fubo's Maximum Effort Channel, admitted that one thing he loves is covering "multigenerational products," which he likens to covering the kind of media that evolves radically from era to era. Speaking with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian, Volk-Weiss seemed to really perk up at the idea of a series that explores music videos, for instance, because the type, style, function, and prevalence of the artform keeps changing.

He did not have specific dates in mind for the return of The Toys That Made Us, or any ideas to share for "...Made Us" spinoffs, but he certainly has been busy. The former toystore owner is not just expanding on his brand at Netflix, but doing shows elsewhere and even making some toys himself these days.

"I can tell you to two things: number one, and this is sort of new to the conversation, if they were dead, I would tell you," Volk-Weiss told ComicBook.com. "Number two, stay tuned. That's been my go-to answer for three years."

"I was trying to sell the show for seven years before Netflix bought it," Volk-Weiss told us recently of his meteoric rise since Toys was picked up. "It was the luckiest thing. We were either the first or second unscripted Netflix original in history. We were part of a green light batch."

Now, rather than just paying the bills by selling toys, Volk-Weiss is making toys, tied to the success of The Toys That Made Us. He says that anybody who thinks this was a grand master plan is giving him too much credit, joking, "I love toys. I don't think that's a secret."

Discontinued will premiere on Maximum Effort Channel on Fubo this Thursday, November 30th at 8:00PM ET. Starting the following week, episodes will move to Wednesdays (12/6 being the first) at 9:00PM ET. Maximum Effort Channel, curated by Ryan Reynolds and the Maximum Effort team in partnership with Fubo, is available to watch on Fubo as well as Amazon Freevee, LG Channels, Plex, Sling Freestream, Tubi, VIDAA, VIZIO Watchfree+ and Xumo Play.